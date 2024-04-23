Harvard Suspends Palestine Solidarity Committee for Remainder of Semester

Harvard College suspended the Palestine Solidarity Committee for the remainder of the Spring semester and threatened permanent expulsion if they fail to “cease all organizational activities,” The Harvard Crimson reports.

The move comes as pro-terrorist demonstrations have overtaken parts of campuses at Columbia and Yale Universities.

PSC, which has been on probation since March, was notified via email of the temporary suspension for failing to register a protest and violating use-of-space guidelines.

The PSC was one of several student organizations, including some unrecognized student organizations, to stage a rally in Harvard Yard on Friday in solidarity with student activists at Columbia, more than 100 of whom were arrested on Thursday by the New York City Police Department. During the rally, attendees marched and chanted outside the offices of administrators in the Yard, concluding on the steps of Widener Library. The group also found itself at the center of controversy in the immediate aftermath of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, when the PSC published a statement co-signed by more than 30 other student groups that stated it held “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” from Hamas’ attack. (The Harvard Crimson)

“The organization will not be recognized and will not have access to university benefits and services during this time, including but not limited to use of campus space and appropriate use of the Harvard name,” the email reads. “If the organization continues to operate and commits additional violations during this suspension, the organization risks permanent expulsion, as provided in the Resource Guide.”

In a statement responding to the temporary suspension on social media, PSC said the movement cannot be stopped.

“For the past 6 months, PSC has faced unprecedented repression — doxxing, racist harassment, and targeted administrative crackdowns — as we’ve protested the ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the PSC post said. “After being placed on an illegitimate and retroactive probation, PSC has been suspended.”

“We call on the Harvard community to fight against repression and join the movement for Palestinian liberation,” the statement continued. “History is watching you.”

‼️‼️BREAKING: Harvard PSC has been SUSPENDED. Despite admin’s attempts to silence students speaking out against the atrocities committed in Palestine, they will never suspend the movement. pic.twitter.com/JmfVsrxPiO — Harvard for Palestine (@HarvardPSC) April 22, 2024



