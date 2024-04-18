The Two Words These Google Employees Heard After Their Anti-Israel Protest Blew Up...
Student Suspended for Using a Legally Correct Term in Classroom Discussion

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 18, 2024 9:30 AM

A North Carolina high school student was reportedly suspended for three days for using the term “illegal alien” when he sought clarification from his teacher on an assignment.

According to the boy’s mother, Leah McGhee, the assignment used the word “alien,” so her son, Christian, followed up to ask, “Like space aliens or illegal aliens without green cards?” 

The student’s question angered a classmate, who threatened to fight him, so the teacher took the issue to the assistant principal, the Carolina Journal reports. 

His question was then determined to be offensive to Hispanic students and he was suspended for three days, which could affect his chances of receiving a college sports scholarship. 

“I didn’t make a statement directed towards anyone — I asked a question,” Christian told the outlet.

“I wasn’t speaking of Hispanics because everyone from other countries needs green cards, and the term ‘illegal alien’ is an actual term that I hear on the news and can find in the dictionary,” he added.

His mother said he is “devastated and concerned that the racism label on his school record will harm his future goal of receiving a track scholarship.” 

During an interview on “The Pete Kaliner Show,” Leah explained she and her husband discussed the incident with the assistant principal. 

“It is a term used as federal code, and it is a term that is heard frequently on many news broadcasts,” she said on the program. “I feel that if this was handled properly in the classroom, it could have easily been used as a teachable moment for everyone.”

The family has since hired an attorney.


