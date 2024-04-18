A Lengthy Argument Broke Out Between Raskin, Comer During CCP Hearing

A House Committee hearing on Defending America from the Chinese Community Party’s Political Warfare descended into a shouting match between Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Wednesday over the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

The fireworks kicked off when Raskin criticized Republicans for their accusations that President Biden took bribes.

"It has obviously been dropped, and yet this was the genesis of our investigation," Raskin said.

"That is just simply not true, but go ahead and finish your story," Comer interjected.

"Oh, I agree you have been talking about bank statements for more than a year, but they don't show anything other than there was no crime," Raskin shot back.

"So, it’s OK, it’s OK for, as Tony Bobulinski said, for China to bribe Joe Biden’s family with $9 million?" Comer asked.

"But that’s the lie that’s been discredited," Raskin replied. "I mean, what — where is your impeachment investigation if… If Joe Biden took a $9 million bribe from China, why aren’t you impeaching him for that?"

"Who says we’re not?" Comer retorted to some laughs.

"Do you want to move for impeachment today? Because I thought that that was your main agenda item. You said it was the paramount priority of the committee," the Maryland Democrat replied.

"This is a hearing on China and you all have an obsession with Russia and Trump. It’s disturbing. You need therapy, you all need therapy. You need therapy, Mr. Raskin."

But Raskin insisted Comer was the one who needed therapy. "You're the one who’s involved with a deranged politician, not me, OK?"

After more back and forth, Comer pressed Raskin to identify how Biden became so wealthy.

"What business were they [the Bidens] in?" he asked.

"What business are the Comers in? You’re talking about lots of people. There’s lots of people in the family —"

"I’m a farmer, I have land," the Kentucky Republican replied. "What did they do to make millions of dollars?"

Raskin claimed after serving as a senator, Biden made "millions of dollars" writing a book.

"That’s what his family did? That’s what Hunter — that’s why Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, China, Russia, that’s why they paid the Biden family money?" Comer followed up.

Raskin insisted "someone needs therapy here" but it wasn't any Democrat.

