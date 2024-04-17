Here's What Happened When Google Employees Staged an Anti-Israel Protest in Their Boss'...
'This Is Incredible': Watch How Trump Was Received As He Visits Bodega...in Harlem

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 17, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

After spending hours in a New York City courtroom for the second day of his criminal trial, former President Trump took the time on Tuesday to visit the Harlem bodega that was the scene of a self-defense stabbing in 2022.

Even though the employee he was supposed to meet with who was eventually cleared in the incident didn’t show up, throngs of supporters filled the blocks around the bodega to show their support for the former president.  

“The police in New York are great, [but] they have to be able to do their job,” Trump said. “It’s [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg’s fault. Alvin Bragg does nothing. He goes after guys like Trump, who did nothing wrong.

“They know there are hundreds of murderers all over the city,” he added. “They know who they are, and they don’t pick them up. They go after Trump.”

If elected, the former president said he would “make a heavy play for New York.” 

“We’re gonna work with the mayor, we’re gonna work with the governor, Democrats,” he continued. “We have to straighten out New York. If it goes any further out, it’ll never come back.”

Many in the crowd broke out in "Trump!", "Four more years!" and "We love Trump!" chants during his visit. 

Though the trial has him in the Democrat stronghold, the former president said it's making him "campaign locally, and that's OK."

"We're doing better now than we've ever done, so I think it's having a reverse effect," he added. 

Meanwhile, these were some scenes shared from President Biden's event in his hometown of Scranton. 

