'This Is Incredible': Watch How Trump Was Received As He Visits Bodega...in Harlem

After spending hours in a New York City courtroom for the second day of his criminal trial, former President Trump took the time on Tuesday to visit the Harlem bodega that was the scene of a self-defense stabbing in 2022.

Advertisement

Even though the employee he was supposed to meet with who was eventually cleared in the incident didn’t show up, throngs of supporters filled the blocks around the bodega to show their support for the former president.

“The police in New York are great, [but] they have to be able to do their job,” Trump said. “It’s [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg’s fault. Alvin Bragg does nothing. He goes after guys like Trump, who did nothing wrong.

“They know there are hundreds of murderers all over the city,” he added. “They know who they are, and they don’t pick them up. They go after Trump.”

If elected, the former president said he would “make a heavy play for New York.”

“We’re gonna work with the mayor, we’re gonna work with the governor, Democrats,” he continued. “We have to straighten out New York. If it goes any further out, it’ll never come back.”

Many in the crowd broke out in "Trump!", "Four more years!" and "We love Trump!" chants during his visit.

Little kids in Harlem to President Trump as he visits their neighborhood:



“I love you, Trump!” ♥️ pic.twitter.com/G1CLOAjHXb — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 16, 2024

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump visits Sanaa Convenient Store in Harlem



This is where Jose Alba was robbed, attacked, and wrongfully accused of murder by D.A. Alvin Bragg after being forced to defend his life!



People chant “FOUR MORE YEARS” pic.twitter.com/Sb3cgHDQOj — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 16, 2024

Chanting Four More Years in Harlem.. President Trump may just win New York… this is incredible, Americans are Fed up and tired of being lied to by the media and democrats.. pic.twitter.com/7CtWMWTXW8 — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 17, 2024

Joe Biden doesn’t get a reception like this anywhere! pic.twitter.com/w9nrwkHkFs — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 16, 2024

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "We're making a big play for New York... I love this city, and it's gotten so bad in the last three years, four years, and we're going to straighten New York out." pic.twitter.com/KCUJse0qBF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) April 16, 2024

Though the trial has him in the Democrat stronghold, the former president said it's making him "campaign locally, and that's OK."

"We're doing better now than we've ever done, so I think it's having a reverse effect," he added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, these were some scenes shared from President Biden's event in his hometown of Scranton.

Invitation only and a measly crowd of maybe 100 people🤣 Pathetic - President Biden Campaign Event in Scranton, Pennsylvania



Because everybody who is anybody is over at the Bodega singing the National Anthem for Trump 😂🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qy5CQmCfqh — Joni Job (@jj_talking) April 16, 2024