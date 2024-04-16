Why Chuck Schumer's Latest Israel Tweet Is Laughably Dishonest
A New Survey on Biden's Handling of the Israel-Hamas War Is Out

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 16, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Americans are increasingly souring on President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, a new CBS News/YouGov poll found.

The survey, conducted April 9-12 (prior to Iran’s attack against Israel), shows 51 percent of 18-29 year-olds giving the president positive marks on the conflict in February, but now, that has declined to 40 percent. His overall approval rating of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war also dropped, from 44 percent in late October to 33 percent now. 

An increasing percentage of people, particularly Democrats, are sympathizing more with Palestinians—going from 39 percent in October to 46 percent now. And fewer Democrats and independents believe the U.S. should continue sending weapons and aid to Israel.

Conservatives on X said the low approvals are what happens when President Biden attempts to "cater policy to appeal to narrow segments who will never be satisfied (at the expense and of everyone else)..." 

The survey of 2,399 U.S. adults also highlights another “possible trouble spot” for Biden. Sixty percent do not believe his administration is doing everything possible to rescue American hostages.

 

