After Iran's Attack on Israel, Kennedy Offers Advice to Biden

Sen. John Kennedy offered advice to President Biden on Sunday over his “wobbly” support of Israel.

Noting that the president’s support for the Jewish state has waned in recent months, the Louisiana Republican urged the president to stop “being influenced by the Hamas wing of the Democratic Party.”

He cautioned that if you “turn the other cheek” to the world’s malign actors the U.S. will "get it in the neck.”

"Israel's not at war with Hamas or Hezbollah or Yemen," the senator said. "Those are all surrogates for Iran, they're prostitutes. The pimp is Iran. Israel is at war with Iran. Iran hates Americans. Iran hates Jews. Iran wants to kill Americans and Jews. And if we turn the other cheek to them, we're going to get it in the neck."

Referring to reports of the White House warning Israel that the United States will not participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran after their attack on the country, Kennedy said “more sheep is not going to solve the wolf problem.”

“My advice to the president today, for what it’s worth, is don’t, stop it,” he added. “Support Israel. With respect, go to Amazon and buy a spine online. Peace through weakness never works.”

WATCH: @SenJohnKennedy gives his advice to President Biden after Iran attacks Israel. pic.twitter.com/dPMJNkZ7jz — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) April 14, 2024

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles at Israel over the weekend in retaliation over the country’s strike on its consulate in Syria earlier this month, which killed senior military commanders. Nearly all of the weapons were shot down by Israel, the U.S., and allies, however.

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said Sunday that the administration does not believe the attack needs to lead to a broader conflict in the region.

WH’s John Kirby about the possibility that Israel would retaliate against Iran: “we don't see a war with Iran as inevitable. We don’t want to see this conflict between Israel and Hamas broaden to a broader regional conflict”. pic.twitter.com/vIFeedWDiC — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) April 14, 2024







