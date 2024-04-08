There Was Another Scary Incident With a Boeing Plane During Takeoff From Denver

Concerns continue to mount about the safety of Boeing aircraft after an incident during a Southwest flight out of Denver on Sunday forced an emergency landing.

Video of the scary incident shared on social media shows a part of the engine cowling ripping off and striking a wing flap.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 returned to Denver International airport Sunday morning after the crew reported the issue. The Boeing 737-800, which was heading toward William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, had to get towed to the gate.

“Let’s go ahead and declare an emergency for Southwest 3695 and we’d like an immediate return,” a crew member reportedly said to an air traffic controller, the New York Times reports. “We’ve got a piece of the engine cowling hanging off.”

The incident is the latest in a string of problems for Boeing. The new year kicked off for the company with the Jan. 5 Alaska Airlines fiasco when a door plug blew off mid-air.

Boeing has declined to comment thus far, but the FAA said it will undertake an investigation into the airline over the latest incident.