House Democrat Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona has been diagnosed with cancer, he announced Tuesday.

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer,” he said in a statement.

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer,” he continued.

“I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able,” added Grijalva, who has represented Arizona’s 7th Congressional District since 2003. “I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight.”

The congressman said his office will remain open while he undergoes treatment.

"It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously," the Arizona Democrat said.

Grijalva did not disclose the type of cancer he has but he joins several lawmakers who have undergone cancer treatment in recent years, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX).