Louisiana Governor Is Not Buying LSU Team's Reasoning for Skipping the National Anthem
AJ+'s Video on the Atomic Bombings Once Again Exposes the Left's Failure to...
Who a Global Warming Activist Blamed for Natural Disaster Shows This Isn't A...
Big Unanswered Questions About Biden's Gaza Pier Plan
New WSJ Battleground Poll Has Very Bad News for Biden
Oregon Ends Its Experiment With Decriminalizing Hard Drugs
Gabbard Says She Turned Down Offer to Be RFK Jr.'s Running Mate
Crowd Goes Wild as Trump Declares What Nov. 5 Will Be Called
Boebert Diagnosed With 'Rare Condition,' Undergoes Emergency Surgery
In Major Improvement, Trump Campaign and RNC Raise $65.6 Million in March
GOP Governor Deploys National Guard to Southern Border
DNC: 'Donald Trump Broke the Border'
Here's What's Worth Noticing With Biden's Statement Throwing Israel Under the Bus for...
Disney Is About to Get Schooled at Its Shareholder Meeting
Tipsheet

House Democrat Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 03, 2024 10:00 AM

Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona has been diagnosed with cancer, he announced Tuesday. 

“A few weeks ago, I sought medical treatment for a persistent cough which was initially diagnosed as pneumonia. After further testing and imaging, my physician discovered that I have cancer,” he said in a statement. 

Advertisement

“This diagnosis has been difficult to process, but I am confident in the vigorous course of treatment that my medical team has developed, and I’ve begun my journey to fight this cancer,” he continued. 

“I am grateful to my family, friends and doctors for their support, and I am working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able,” added Grijalva, who has represented Arizona’s 7th Congressional District since 2003. “I appreciate your consideration, well wishes and respect for my family’s privacy during this time. My heart goes out to others struggling with cancer, and I wish everyone strength in their fight.” 

The congressman said his office will remain open while he undergoes treatment.

"It is a privilege to serve as a Representative for the people of Arizona and I take this responsibility very seriously," the Arizona Democrat said. 

Recommended

Here's What's Worth Noticing With Biden's Statement Throwing Israel Under the Bus for Killed Aid Workers Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Grijalva did not disclose the type of cancer he has but he joins several lawmakers who have undergone cancer treatment in recent years, including Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI), Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX). 

Tags: CANCER CONGRESS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What's Worth Noticing With Biden's Statement Throwing Israel Under the Bus for Killed Aid Workers Rebecca Downs
New WSJ Battleground Poll Has Very Bad News for Biden Leah Barkoukis
DNC: 'Donald Trump Broke the Border' Guy Benson
Louisiana Governor Is Not Buying LSU Team's Reasoning for Skipping the National Anthem Matt Vespa
Disney Is About to Get Schooled at Its Shareholder Meeting Mia Cathell
Yes, Pete Buttigieg Really Said These Remarks About Electric Cars Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What's Worth Noticing With Biden's Statement Throwing Israel Under the Bus for Killed Aid Workers Rebecca Downs
Advertisement