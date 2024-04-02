Women Are Being Punched in the Face All Over New York City
Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter?
This New Jersey City Is the Site of a Modern-Day Jewish Pogrom
Only Joe Biden Could Turn Trans Day of Visibility Into a Political Disaster
LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Showdown With Iowa
Can the Rest of the Year Be ‘Days Of Reality Visibility?’
Reporters Loot Air Force One
Proposed TN Legislation Bars Local Cops From FBI Terrorism Investigations
Biden's LNG Export Embargo Hurts Farmers, Too
One More Try at Reducing the Debt
RFK Jr.'s Campaign Says It Has Collected Enough Signatures to Qualify for This...
Shakira Says What a Lot of People Thought About the 'Barbie' Movie
If You Thought NYC's Efforts to Stop Subway Crime Were Bad, Wait Until...
In Letting Corporate America Manipulate Him Over PA Deal, Biden Doesn’t Exactly Have...
Tipsheet

Is Corporate America Turning on DEI?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 02, 2024 9:30 AM

Is Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion becoming passé? According to a new report, corporate America is quickly souring on DEI programs that just a few years ago were all the rage.

Advertisement

Axios notes that mentions of “DEI” or “diversity, equity, and inclusion” in quarterly earning calls dropped significantly from a peak in 2021.

Business leaders are responding to lawsuits and attacks from conservative activists, lawmakers, and wealthy entrepreneurs like Elon Musk. 

Between the lines: Some business leaders are increasingly reluctant to speak publicly about the subject, but behind the scenes they're fed up with DEI, Johnny Taylor, president of the Society for Human Resource Management said in a January interview with Axios.

"The backlash is real. And I mean, in ways that I've actually never seen it before," he says. "CEOs are literally putting the brakes on this DE&I work that was running strong" since George Floyd's murder in May 2020 pushed businesses into action.

Flashback: After George Floyd, the chief diversity officer role "was the hottest position in America," says Kevin Clayton, senior vice president, head of social impact and equity for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Companies were hiring for these positions "out of guilt," he says, noting that in 2020 he was pursued by more than a dozen employers.

But some CEOs are feeling like they didn't hire well for these roles, bringing on people with civil rights backgrounds instead of more corporate expertise, says Taylor, of SHRM.

State of play: Some businesses are cutting back funding, trimming DEI staff — and even considering pulling back on things like employee resource groups comprised of workers of various races, ethnicities or interests.

And some are changing programs designed to support women and people of color because of lawsuits — many have been filed over these programs, more than 20 by Miller's America First Legal. And other companies worry about litigation. [...]Goldman Sachs opened up its "Possibilities Summit" for Black college students to include white students; Bank of America broadened internal programs to "include everyone," as Bloomberg reported last month.

"The seemingly small changes — lawyerly tweaks, executives call them — are starting to add up to something big: the end of a watershed era for diversity in the U.S. workplace, and the start of a new, uncertain one," per Bloomberg. (Axios)

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It's not just corporate America that's turning on DEI. Many GOP-led states, such as Florida, Alabama, and Oklahoma, have banned DEI in public entities, such as colleges and universities and state agencies. 

“Encouraging our workforce, economy, and education systems to flourish means shifting focus away from exclusivity and discrimination, and toward opportunity and merit," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said last December when he signed an executive order protecting taxpayers from such programs. "We’re taking politics out of education and focusing on preparing students for the workforce.”


 

Tags: DIVERSITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
LSU Walked Away During the National Anthem Before Their Showdown With Iowa Matt Vespa
Is This NYT Columnist Serious About This Piece About Trump and Easter? Matt Vespa
Women Are Being Punched in the Face All Over New York City Matt Vespa
Some Basic Law Stuff for Conservatives Watching This Legal Chaos Kurt Schlichter
Shakira Says What a Lot of People Thought About the 'Barbie' Movie Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Baited RFK Jr. With This Question About Trump. They Weren't Expecting This Answer. Matt Vespa
Advertisement