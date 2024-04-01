Critics Notice What Was Missing From the White House's Spanish-Language Social Media Account on Easter

The White House’s Spanish-language account on X is not simply a replication of content on its English-language page, critics noticed on Sunday.

While the Biden administration wished followers of both pages a happy Easter, it was only the English-language account that celebrated the Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31. On “La Casa Bianca” page, the White House commemorated Cesar Chavez Day.

“Today we remember César Chávez and his noble efforts to bring dignity to the work of agricultural workers in our country,” the post said, according to a translation. “His legacy lives on in the administration's values and its support for social justice and economic equality for organized labor.”

In English, however, “The White House” account posted this: “Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation. On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally.”

EXPOSED: The White House is deliberately pushing differing messages to its different language-speaking audiences.



On the main English account, today they celebrated Transgender Day of Visibility.



On the Spanish-language account, zero references to Trans Day Of Visibility.… pic.twitter.com/feeG1DqjEa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 1, 2024

Hispanic people are overwhelmingly Christian and traditional.



Democrats are hemorrhaging Hispanic voters to Trump.



So the last thing Dems can afford to do is push more Hispanics away.



It’s blatantly obvious what’s going on here. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 1, 2024

Apparently the White House fears that Spanish-speaking Americans might be offended by Biden’s decision to conflate Easter with “Transgender Day of Visibility”—perhaps to an even greater degree than English speakers.



Mr. President: it’s offensive to Christians— in all languages. https://t.co/bjyz2HKISX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 1, 2024

President Biden's English-language "POTUS" account celebrated Easter, Cesar Chavez, and Transgender Day of Visibility.