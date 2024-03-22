A Maryland Town's Entire Police Force Has Been Suspended. Residents Have No Clue Why.

Ridgely, Maryland, a small town on the state’s Eastern shore, has been left without a police force after the town’s commissioners abruptly suspended the officers earlier this month.

The decision to suspend the force with pay, “effective immediately,” was announced March 13. Details were scant, with the town commissioners saying there was an investigation pending by the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor.

“The Commissioners are currently developing a temporary agreement with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department to guarantee uninterrupted public safety services for the citizens of Town of Ridgely,” the announcement said.

The town in Caroline County has just 1,600 residents, many of whom are “shocked, frustrated and on edge” by the sudden and vague announcement, the AP reports.

With the Ridgely Police Department temporarily defunct, other public safety agencies have agreed to fill the void. But residents of the historic town are concerned about response times should they need assistance. And they remain entirely in the dark about why their police department was shut down. Laura Cline, a longtime Ridgely resident, said she’s frustrated with the lack of transparency from town leaders and law enforcement. “What’s very concerning is that they didn’t communicate with us in an honest and open way,” Cline said. “Treat us with respect. We’re adults — thinking, rational adults who deserve the truth.” […] “We were blindsided,” said Holly Justice, an esthetician who owns a spa in Ridgely. “It makes you question the integrity of people who are supposed to protect and serve.” […] While speculation has fueled the rumor mill in recent days, residents said, suspending the whole department suggests the problem is bigger than one officer. “It doesn’t add up,” said Gennie Woo, whose family has owned a general store in downtown Ridgely since 1983. “Everybody is skeptical about what happened. We just want to know how and why.” (AP)

In another announcement posted Wednesday, the town commissioners explained how law enforcement services would continue to be provided in the community.

"During a special public meeting [...] the Commissioners of Ridgely approved an Agreement for Law Enforcement Services with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department and Caroline County," the statement said. "Under the Agreement, the Sheriff’s Department will continue providing public safety services for the Town of Ridgely on an interim basis pending a decision by the Commissioners regarding the long-term provision of public safety services for the Town."

According to the department's website, half a dozen officers had been serving the town.