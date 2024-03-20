Here's How Trump Reacted to Pence's Endorsement Snub

Former President Donald Trump appeared unfazed by his former running mate's refusal to endorse him in the 2024 election.

“I couldn’t care less,” Trump told reporters when asked about the snub from former Vice President Mike Pence.

Advertisement

“We need patriots. We need strong people in our country. Our country is going downhill very fast, very rapidly,” he added. “We need strong people in this country. We don’t need weak people.”

President Trump on Mike Pence withholding his endorsement: “I couldn’t care less.” pic.twitter.com/cs8JTv2u7R — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 19, 2024

Pence said last week an endorsement from him of Trump would not be forthcoming.

“Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” Pence said on Fox News.

“During my presidential campaign, I made it clear there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues. And not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised January 6th,” Pence continued.

“As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life. And this last week, his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration’s efforts to force a sale of ByteDance’s TikTok,” he added.

Mike Pence: “I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year.”

pic.twitter.com/O92AQ0kxh9 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 15, 2024



