Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks
The Left Is Hell-Bent on Avoiding Another Ruth Bader Ginsburg Incident on the...
What the Hell Does Christine Blasey Ford Want?
Texas' Immigration Law Is Put on Hold Again
A Bloodbath of Regime Media Credibility
'15 Days to Slow the Spread'
Biden's 'Lawfare' Joke
Biden's Tax Plan That Puts America Last
Tennessee State Senate Addresses Issue Long Denounced as a Conspiracy Theory
Abortion Is a Winning Issue for Republicans
Don’t Give in to Totalitarianism by Banning TikTok
There's Nothing Free Market About a Carbon Tax
The Supreme Court Should Reject Clandestine Government Censorship of Online Speech
Congress Is Right to Consider AM Radio’s Role in Public Safety
Tipsheet

Biden Breaks Record With 11 US Embassy Evacuations

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 20, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Biden administration has made history, but not in a good way. During the president's tenure thus far, his administration has had to carry out more evacuations of U.S. embassies around the world than any other previous administration.

Advertisement

With Haiti descending into violent anarchy, nonessential U.S. embassy staff were evacuated by the Marine Corps on March 10. This effort marked the 11th time a U.S. embassy has had to fully or partially evacuate on President Biden’s watch. 

Since Biden took office in January 2021, his State Department has partially or fully evacuated 11 U.S. embassies via what are known as authorized or ordered departure directives.

President Barack Obama presided over the second-most embassy evacuations of any administration with a total of eight over two terms (Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Central African Republic, and South Sudan), or about one a year. Donald Trump presided over three partial evacuations in his four years as president.

Authorized departure advisories consist of the State Department suggesting that diplomats, their families, and other Americans leave the country in question—often through special travel arrangements made by the department. 

Ordered departures are directives from the State Department for all Americans and nonessential embassy staff to leave the country in question immediately. (The Daily Signal)

In addition to Haiti, U.S. embassies in Burma, Chad, Afghanistan, and Ethiopia were evacuated in 2021. In 2022, evacuations were carried out in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Nigeria, and in 2023, Sudan and Niger were added to the list. 

Recommended

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As The Daily Signal notes, while these evacuations took place one time during the Biden administration, “the State Department ordered the partial ‘authorized departure’ or ‘ordered departure’ evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince [Haiti] four times: in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.” 



Tags: FOREIGN POLICY JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
The Left Is Hell-Bent on Avoiding Another Ruth Bader Ginsburg Incident on the Supreme Court Matt Vespa
What the Hell Does Christine Blasey Ford Want? Matt Vespa
'Never Before Seen Footage' Further Confirms VP Joe Biden Was 'the Brand' Rebecca Downs
Texas' Immigration Law Is Put on Hold Again Matt Vespa
'15 Days to Slow the Spread' John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Progressive Reporter Torches Ketanji Brown Jackson's First Amendment Remarks Matt Vespa
Advertisement