Biden Breaks Record With 11 US Embassy Evacuations

The Biden administration has made history, but not in a good way. During the president's tenure thus far, his administration has had to carry out more evacuations of U.S. embassies around the world than any other previous administration.

With Haiti descending into violent anarchy, nonessential U.S. embassy staff were evacuated by the Marine Corps on March 10. This effort marked the 11th time a U.S. embassy has had to fully or partially evacuate on President Biden’s watch.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, his State Department has partially or fully evacuated 11 U.S. embassies via what are known as authorized or ordered departure directives. President Barack Obama presided over the second-most embassy evacuations of any administration with a total of eight over two terms (Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Central African Republic, and South Sudan), or about one a year. Donald Trump presided over three partial evacuations in his four years as president. Authorized departure advisories consist of the State Department suggesting that diplomats, their families, and other Americans leave the country in question—often through special travel arrangements made by the department. Ordered departures are directives from the State Department for all Americans and nonessential embassy staff to leave the country in question immediately. (The Daily Signal)

In addition to Haiti, U.S. embassies in Burma, Chad, Afghanistan, and Ethiopia were evacuated in 2021. In 2022, evacuations were carried out in Ukraine, Belarus, Russia, and Nigeria, and in 2023, Sudan and Niger were added to the list.

As The Daily Signal notes, while these evacuations took place one time during the Biden administration, “the State Department ordered the partial ‘authorized departure’ or ‘ordered departure’ evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince [Haiti] four times: in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.”

