Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets
What Is Obama Doing in London?
Biden's New Footwear Confirms the Old and Weak Narrative Surrounding His Presidency
Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet
Big City Loses Uber and Lyft Thanks to Democrats
Darrell Issa Demands Capitol Police Drop All Charges Against Gold Star Dad
Trump Files Defamation Lawsuit Against ABC, Stephanopoulos
Federal Judge's Ruling That an Illegal Immigrant Can Carry Arms Ignites Debate in...
Congressman Who's Been Rescuing Americans in Haiti Blasts Biden Admin's 'Pattern of Abando...
We Now Know What Will Get One Fired From Harvard
Brazilian Fugitive Wanted for Rape Arrested in Massachusetts After Unlawfully Entering U.S...
Caitlyn Jenner Backs New York County’s Order Protecting Women’s Sports
Netanyahu Has a Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade
Tipsheet

In New Ad, NRCC Rips Dems for Caring More About Violent Criminal Illegal Immigrants Than American Victims

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 19, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The National Republican Congressional Committee is out with a new digital ad highlighting Democrats' inability to refer to the man who allegedly murdered Laken Riley as an illegal immigrant. 

Advertisement

Beginning with the mugshot of Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, the minute-long ad then cuts to President Biden backtracking on his use of the word "illegal" in describing the Venezuelan national during his State of the Union address. 

“Undocumented person,” Biden tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, adding that he “shouldn’t have used ‘illegal’ to describe Ibarra.  

Voiceover is included from Townhall political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson describing how Ibarra had previously been arrested for committing multiple crimes in two states prior to the horrific murder of the 22-year-old nursing student. 

“He’s apologizing for mislabeling her alleged murderer,” Benson says.

In the interview with Capehart, Biden insists he will “not…treat any of these people with disrespect”—a point supported by multiple Democrat lawmakers, as the ad shows.

Recommended

Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
Advertisement

“It’s clear where Democrats stand: violent criminal illegal migrants > American victims,” text at the end of the ad reads.

"Extreme Democrats will treat ILLEGAL migrant murderers with 'dignity and respect' but leave innocent American victims to suffer the deadly consequences of their open-border policies," NRCC Rapid Response Director Macy Gardner told Townhall in a statement. "It’s time extreme House Democrats call Laken Riley’s murderer what he is – a violent criminal ILLEGAL migrant.” 

Tags: GOP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
New York Slammed for 'Mob Justice' Over Potential Seizure of Trump's Assets Katie Pavlich
CNN Anchor Left Speechless After Mike Rowe's Response to Ridiculous Question Townhall Video
Schumer Put in the Hot Seat Over Biden's Radical Judicial Nominee Katie Pavlich
Big City Loses Uber and Lyft Thanks to Democrats Spencer Brown
Netanyahu Has a Message for the 'Ceasefire Now' Brigade Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Texas Delivers Largest Anti-ESG Blow to BlackRock Yet Spencer Brown
Advertisement