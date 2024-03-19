In New Ad, NRCC Rips Dems for Caring More About Violent Criminal Illegal Immigrants Than American Victims

The National Republican Congressional Committee is out with a new digital ad highlighting Democrats' inability to refer to the man who allegedly murdered Laken Riley as an illegal immigrant.

Beginning with the mugshot of Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, the minute-long ad then cuts to President Biden backtracking on his use of the word "illegal" in describing the Venezuelan national during his State of the Union address.

“Undocumented person,” Biden tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, adding that he “shouldn’t have used ‘illegal’ to describe Ibarra.

Voiceover is included from Townhall political editor and Fox News contributor Guy Benson describing how Ibarra had previously been arrested for committing multiple crimes in two states prior to the horrific murder of the 22-year-old nursing student.

“He’s apologizing for mislabeling her alleged murderer,” Benson says.

In the interview with Capehart, Biden insists he will “not…treat any of these people with disrespect”—a point supported by multiple Democrat lawmakers, as the ad shows.

“It’s clear where Democrats stand: violent criminal illegal migrants > American victims,” text at the end of the ad reads.

"Extreme Democrats will treat ILLEGAL migrant murderers with 'dignity and respect' but leave innocent American victims to suffer the deadly consequences of their open-border policies," NRCC Rapid Response Director Macy Gardner told Townhall in a statement. "It’s time extreme House Democrats call Laken Riley’s murderer what he is – a violent criminal ILLEGAL migrant.”