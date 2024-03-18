Trump Responds to the Left's Meltdown Over His 'Bloodbath' Comment

Former President Donald Trump on Monday hit back at Democrats for taking his “bloodbath” comment out of context.

During a rally in Ohio over the weekend, Trump spoke about how the auto industry would be destroyed if President Biden wins reelection.

“No, we’re going to put a 100 percent tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected,” Trump said. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country, that’ll be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars, they’re building massive factories.”

Democrats have claimed he was referring to political violence if he doesn’t win in November.

We are witnessing the invention of the "bloodbath" hoax in real-time



Unfortunately for them, we have 𝕏



Media narrative: Full context: pic.twitter.com/jaYDvtGomn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

NEW: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has deleted his ‘Bloodbath’ tweet after getting called out by Elon Musk.



The propagandist claimed Trump said he would conduct “another bloodbath” if he lost the election, however Trump was talking about the auto industry.



Scarborough has not yet… pic.twitter.com/AQCTLdTNus — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 17, 2024

“The Fake News Media, and their Democrat Partners in the destruction of our Nation, pretended to be shocked at my use of the word BLOODBATH, even though they fully understood that I was simply referring to imports allowed by Crooked Joe Biden, which are killing the automobile industry,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“The United Auto Workers, but not their leadership, fully understand what I mean,” he added. “With the Electric Car Mandate being pushed by Biden, there soon won’t be any cars made in the USA – UNLESS I’M ELECTED PRESIDENT, IN WHICH CASE AUTO MANUFACTURING WILL THRIVE LIKE NEVER BEFORE!!!”

🚨 Trump responds to the Bloodbath Hoax pic.twitter.com/t8OVvF1Frp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 18, 2024



