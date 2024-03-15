Aaron Rodgers Responds to CNN's Sandy Hook Truther Smear on Twitter
Netanyahu's Office Responds to Hamas Ceasefire Proposal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 15, 2024 9:30 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas’ ceasefire proposal, which was presented to mediators, is based on "unrealistic demands.” 

The proposal includes the initial release of women, children, the elderly, and infirm in exchange for between 700-1,000 terrorists in Israeli prisons.

After this point, discussions would begin on a permanent ceasefire in Gaza with a date set for IDF forces to depart from the Strip.

In the second phase and subject to the progress of the discussions, all of the hostages remaining in Gaza would be released in exchange for hundreds and possibly even thousands of terrorists.

The War Cabinet will convene this afternoon and discuss Hamas' response, after which the expanded cabinet will also convene.

The Prime Minister’s Office last night poured cold water on the Hamas proposal, stating, “Hamas continues making preposterous demands. An update on the issue will be brought tomorrow before the War Cabinet and the Political-Security Cabinet.”

An official involved in the talks claimed that Hamas's demands constitute progress - and include a significant decrease in the number of terrorists that the organization insists be released in exchange for the hostages. (Israel National News)

There were plenty of other critics of the proposal: 


