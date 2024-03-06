Colorado Republicans Send Secretary of State a Message: 'Start Packing Your Bags'

Colorado Republicans are threatening a recall effort against Secretary of State Jena Griswold after the Supreme Court unanimously decided the state cannot block former President Trump from appearing on the 2024 ballot.

A letter posted on X by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and signed by three other Colorado Republicans, tells the state’s top election official to “start packing your bags.”

"With today's unanimous decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to keep President Donald J. Trump on the Colorado primary ballot, it is now even more clear Coloradans should have zero faith in you to adequately protect their right to vote and oversee elections in the state of Colorado," the letter states.

"Your attempt to disenfranchise millions of Coloradans and prevent them from exercising their right to cast a vote in support of President Donald J. Trump is a stain on our republic and an outright embarrassment to Coloradans and Americans," it adds.

Colorado Republican Party Chairman Dave Wiliams, state party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman and Secretary Anna Feguson also signed the letter.

"We are actively building a grassroots coalition of Coloradans and Americans to begin the process of holding you accountable for your attack on our elections and the voting rights of millions of Coloradans," the letter concluded. "All legal options available to us will be considered, including a formal recall effort."

According to KOMO News, the letter from the Colorado Republicans was fired off in response to Griswold’s reaction of “disappointment” to the Supreme Court ruling, claiming Trump is an "oath-breaking [insurrectionist]" over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Although I disagree with the decision, I'm glad to have a ruling from the Court. Americans now have clarity that Donald Trump is eligible to appear on the ballot ahead of Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/baCHmMkZSo — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

But Axios argues it's a "fundraising ploy" given the decision to remove Trump from the ballot came from the state's Supreme Court, not Griswold. Additionally, the outlet notes the massive cost of such an effort.

"To recall a statewide elected official, the party would need to collect 636,127 valid signatures from registered voters in just 60 days to force the recall election," Axios noted, "a feat that would take millions that Boebert and the party don't have in the bank."