Biden Is Attacking Clarence Thomas Again
Kamala's Claim About 'Non-Partisan' Poll Watchers Gets Immediately Debunked
Oh, So That's What Kyrsten Sinema Is Doing in 2024
Politico Refuses to Apologize for Smearing Christians, So One Group Is Taking Action
VA Bans Iconic World War II Photo Over 'Inclusivity' Issues
Ramaswamy Warns About One 'Under Discussed' Takeaway From the Liberal Justices' Concurrenc...
Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks New Texas Law Making Illegal Immigration a State Crime
The Biden Administration Is Secretly Flying Hundreds of Thousands of 'Inadmissible Aliens'...
VA Shuts Down Claims It Planned to Ban Iconic V-J Day Kiss Photograph
There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga
Must See: Former Border Patrol Chief Offers Startling Revelation About Biden and Harris
One Country Just Enshrined a Constitutional Right to Abortion
Ten Illegal Immigrants Hospitalized After Falling From Border Wall
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Pollin...
Tipsheet

Barrasso Makes Announcement About Which Leadership Position He’s Running For

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 05, 2024 1:45 PM

Sen. John Barrasso will not be in the running to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as GOP leader, the Wyoming Republican announced Tuesday morning, opting instead to go for the No. 2 position. 

Advertisement

“I have had time to reflect on how I might best serve the Republican Conference and our country,” he said in a statement. “After a lot of thought, I will ask my colleagues for their support and help to work for them as the Assistant Republican Leader.” 

According to Axios, given term limits for the GOP whip, Barrasso is all but certain to get the position.   

Why it matters: Barrasso was favored by the more conservative bloc in the Senate, and has the closest relationship with former President Trump of the "three Johns." His exit could pave the way for a new conservative contender.

Barrasso is the No. 3-ranked Senate Republican as conference chair, and neither Thune nor Cornyn can run for GOP whip again because of term limits. This makes Barrasso nearly a shoo-in. [...]

What to watch: Barrasso departure from the race could pave the way for another Trump ally to throw their hat in the ring.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has been privately urged by Trump to run for the top position. His role as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee this cycle could bolster his chances if Republicans take control of the Senate in November.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is also a favorite among the Senate's more conservative block. He picked off a handful of votes from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when he challenged him for leader in 2022.

Scott met with Trump on Monday amid speculation that he will run for leader. (Axios)

Recommended

There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Advertisement

McConnell, 82, said last week that he would step down from his leadership position but would serve the rest of his term, which ends in January 2027.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said in his announcement. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have already announced they are running to succeed McConnell. 

Tags: SENATE REPUBLICANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Oh, So That's What Kyrsten Sinema Is Doing in 2024 Spencer Brown
Politico Refuses to Apologize for Smearing Christians, So One Group Is Taking Action Spencer Brown
Biden Is Attacking Clarence Thomas Again Katie Pavlich
Left-Leaning Data Analysts: Here's a Reality Check for Dems Dismissing Biden's Poor Polling Guy Benson
The Left-Right Divide Is Not Bridgeable Dennis Prager

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There's a New Twist in the FaniGate Saga Mia Cathell
Advertisement