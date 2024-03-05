Barrasso Makes Announcement About Which Leadership Position He’s Running For

Sen. John Barrasso will not be in the running to replace Sen. Mitch McConnell as GOP leader, the Wyoming Republican announced Tuesday morning, opting instead to go for the No. 2 position.

“I have had time to reflect on how I might best serve the Republican Conference and our country,” he said in a statement. “After a lot of thought, I will ask my colleagues for their support and help to work for them as the Assistant Republican Leader.”

According to Axios, given term limits for the GOP whip, Barrasso is all but certain to get the position.

Why it matters: Barrasso was favored by the more conservative bloc in the Senate, and has the closest relationship with former President Trump of the "three Johns." His exit could pave the way for a new conservative contender. Barrasso is the No. 3-ranked Senate Republican as conference chair, and neither Thune nor Cornyn can run for GOP whip again because of term limits. This makes Barrasso nearly a shoo-in. [...] What to watch: Barrasso departure from the race could pave the way for another Trump ally to throw their hat in the ring. Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) has been privately urged by Trump to run for the top position. His role as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee this cycle could bolster his chances if Republicans take control of the Senate in November. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is also a favorite among the Senate's more conservative block. He picked off a handful of votes from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell when he challenged him for leader in 2022. Scott met with Trump on Monday amid speculation that he will run for leader. (Axios)

McConnell, 82, said last week that he would step down from his leadership position but would serve the rest of his term, which ends in January 2027.

“As I have been thinking about when I would deliver some news to the Senate, I always imagined a moment when I had total clarity and peace about the sunset of my work,” McConnell said in his announcement. “A moment when I am certain I have helped preserve the ideals I so strongly believe. It arrived today.”

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) have already announced they are running to succeed McConnell.