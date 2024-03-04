The Biden Administration's Use of This Word to Describe Illegal Immigrants Prompts Outrage

House Republicans blasted the Biden administration for how it recently referred to illegal immigrants in a fact sheet on the bipartisan border agreement.

“The Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers,’” House Republicans wrote on X, referring to the fact sheet’s penultimate paragraph, where it says “the bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify.”

House Republicans then went on to argue in the post that the border crisis “is a catastrophe by design" and shows how unserious the commander in chief is about stopping the flood of illegal immigrants.

We're witnessing the planned and controlled destruction of our nation at the hands of our own leaders https://t.co/VRQyRrtV0a — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 29, 2024

"ILLEGAL" – Forbidden by law.



"ALIEN" – Terminology in Title 8 of U.S. Code to describe a person who is not a citizen or national of the United States.



If a noncitizen enters the United States unlawfully & without U.S. authorization, they are by definition, an "ILLEGAL ALIEN" https://t.co/9myHlafhMl — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 29, 2024

Newcomers? The flood of illegals coming across our southern border are breaking the laws of the United States and many have been found to be known terrorists. Let’s close the borders and enforce the laws of the land. Biden isn’t serious about the crisis at the border. https://t.co/3QX37SONHM — Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) February 29, 2024



