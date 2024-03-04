Justice Barrett Explains the Message Americans Should Take Away From the Trump Ballot...
The ATF's Interview on Face the Nation Was a Trainwreck
Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move
NBC News Reporter Says Haley Is Looking at Total Annihilation on Super Tuesday
The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good
SCOTUS Rules Unanimously on Trump Ballot Case
Fears of 'Environmental Disaster' Grow As Ship Attacked by Houthis Sinks
How Successful Was the Boycott of Bud Light? The Numbers Are In.
Separation of Church and State
Will Nikki Haley Claim the Declaration of Independence, Constitution ‘Not the Same’ and...
GOP Leaders, Listen to Your Base
Unreal: Biden's Border Photo-Op Once Again Skipped This Key Component
One New York County Took a Step to Protect Women's Sports. Here's How...
Conspiracy Theories on the Right Are Finally Being Proven True
Tipsheet

The Biden Administration's Use of This Word to Describe Illegal Immigrants Prompts Outrage

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  March 04, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

House Republicans blasted the Biden administration for how it recently referred to illegal immigrants in a fact sheet on the bipartisan border agreement.

“The Biden White House is now referring to illegal immigrants as ‘newcomers,’” House Republicans wrote on X, referring to the fact sheet’s penultimate paragraph, where it says “the bill also includes $1.4 billion for cities and states who are providing critical services to newcomers, and would expedite work permits for people who are in the country and qualify.”

Advertisement

House Republicans then went on to argue in the post that the border crisis “is a catastrophe by design" and shows how unserious the commander in chief is about stopping the flood of illegal immigrants. 

 

Many others agreed. 

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules Unanimously on Trump Ballot Case Spencer Brown
Advertisement


  

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SCOTUS Rules Unanimously on Trump Ballot Case Spencer Brown
Justice Barrett Explains the Message Americans Should Take Away From the Trump Ballot Ruling Katie Pavlich
The GOP Is Changing, and That’s Good Kurt Schlichter
Why MSNBC's Maddow Blew a Gasket Regarding the Supreme Court's Recent Move Matt Vespa
The ATF's Interview on Face the Nation Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Conspiracy Theories on the Right Are Finally Being Proven True Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
SCOTUS Rules Unanimously on Trump Ballot Case Spencer Brown
Advertisement