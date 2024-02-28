What's a Little Creepy About the FBI's Arrest Warrant for a Blaze News...
Tipsheet

Mary Poppins Gets a New Age Rating in the UK Over a 'Discriminatory' Word You May Have Never Heard

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 28, 2024

The classic 1964 film “Mary Poppins” just got a new age rating by the British Board of Film Classification ahead of its 60th anniversary re-release. 

What prompted the change from U ("no material likely to offend or harm") to PG is "discriminatory language" over use of the word ‘hottentots’ in two instances—a reference to the Khoekhoe, a South African indigenous group. 

“While ‘Mary Poppins’ has a historical context, the use of discriminatory language is not condemned, and ultimately exceeds our guidelines for acceptable language at U,” a spokesperson for the BBFC said. “We therefore classified the film PG for discriminatory language.”

At one point the word is used by Admiral Boom (Reginald Owen) in reference to the chimney sweeps whose faces are darkened by soot. 

“We understand from our racism and discrimination research, and recent classification guidelines research, that a key concern for people, parents in particular, is the potential to expose children to discriminatory language or behavior which they may find distressing or repeat without realizing the potential offense,” the BBFC spokesperson told Variety. “Some language or behaviors are therefore not permitted at U or PG in any circumstance, or are wholly dependent on context.”

