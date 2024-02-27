Here's What Virginia's Lt. Gov. Said While Presiding Over Senate Session That Infuriated Democrats

Deliberations in Virginia’s state Senate went viral on Monday after Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the presiding officer, correctly referred to a Democratic transgender senator as “sir,” prompting the lawmaker to storm out of the room and two recesses.

Advertisement

“And what would be the exact number for that, Madam President?” asked Democratic state Sen. Danica Roem.

“Yes, sir, that would be 32,” replied Earle-Sears.

WATCH: Virginia Lt. Gov. @WinsomeSears refers to transgender State Senator Danica Roem as "sir."



He then storms out of the room and the senate went into two recesses.



Sears then came back out and said "I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job that the people of… pic.twitter.com/WYbRP2h5EA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2024

The lieutenant governor finally ended up apologizing.

“I upset Senator Roem,” Earle-Sears said. “Let it be known I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job the people of Virginia have called me to do, and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity. I myself have at times not been afforded that same respect and dignity.

“But in this body, as long as I am president of the Senate and by the grace of God, I will be treated with respect and dignity, and I will treat everyone else with respect and dignity,” she continued, noting that she has previously misspoken at times, calling people by someone else’s name, and referring to the Senate as the House.

“It is never my intention to make anyone offended, and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well,” she said. “We are all equal under the law. And so I apologize, I apologize, I apologize, and I would hope, I would hope, that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend but that we would also give each other the ability to forgive each other.”

On social media, Virginia Democrats blasted Sears for the incident, accusing her of "disgusting" and "inexcusable behavior," and arguing the "abhorrent" comments "must be denounced uniformly and unequivocally."