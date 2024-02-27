While Licking Ice Cream, Biden 'Hopes' for a Ceasefire Benefiting Hamas
Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Op...
CBS News' Document Fiasco Over Catherine Herridge's Confidential Files Isn't Over
The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel...
Trump Skeptics Have to Be Losing Their Minds Right Now
How Long Are We Going to Keep Doing This?
Unveiling The Truth: UAP, Government Secrecy, And The Threat To Democracy
Trump Promises to Protect Christians From Persecution
Following Murder of GA Student, Here's What Trump Is Vowing to Do if...
Did Ukraine's Top Spy Chief Just Destroy Biden's Narrative About Navalny's Death?
Kari Lake and Common Sense
The US Has the Worst Rating Since 1995 on the Latest Index of...
Russia Will Remain a Chronic Threat to the U.S. Even When the War...
Exodus From Climate Action 100+ Is a Good Start
Tipsheet

Here's What Virginia's Lt. Gov. Said While Presiding Over Senate Session That Infuriated Democrats

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 27, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Deliberations in Virginia’s state Senate went viral on Monday after Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the presiding officer, correctly referred to a Democratic transgender senator as “sir,” prompting the lawmaker to storm out of the room and two recesses.

Advertisement

 “And what would be the exact number for that, Madam President?” asked Democratic state Sen. Danica Roem. 

“Yes, sir, that would be 32,” replied Earle-Sears. 

The lieutenant governor finally ended up apologizing. 

“I upset Senator Roem,” Earle-Sears said. “Let it be known I am not here to upset anyone. I am here to do the job the people of Virginia have called me to do, and that is to treat everyone with respect and dignity. I myself have at times not been afforded that same respect and dignity.

“But in this body, as long as I am president of the Senate and by the grace of God, I will be treated with respect and dignity, and I will treat everyone else with respect and dignity,” she continued, noting that she has previously misspoken at times, calling people by someone else’s name, and referring to the Senate as the House. 

Recommended

Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Operation Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“It is never my intention to make anyone offended, and I hope that others would consider that they would try not to offend me as well,” she said. “We are all equal under the law. And so I apologize, I apologize, I apologize, and I would hope, I would hope, that everyone would understand there is no intent to offend but that we would also give each other the ability to forgive each other.”

On social media, Virginia Democrats blasted Sears for the incident, accusing her of "disgusting" and "inexcusable behavior," and arguing the "abhorrent" comments "must be denounced uniformly and unequivocally." 

Tags: VIRGINIA TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Operation Matt Vespa
CBS News' Document Fiasco Over Catherine Herridge's Confidential Files Isn't Over Matt Vespa
Middle America Is Dying Hard Salena Zito
How Long Are We Going to Keep Doing This? Derek Hunter
This Insider Account of New York Times Leftist Insanity Is Something Else Spencer Brown
The DOJ's Indictment of Their Confidential Source Makes the Case for Special Counsel David Weiss' Removal Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Operation Matt Vespa
Advertisement