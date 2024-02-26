Biden Announces Surprise Trip to the Border
Tipsheet

Trump Picks Up Key Senate Endorsement After SC Primary Victory

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 26, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Former President Donald Trump picked up a key Senate endorsement following his decisive win in the South Carolina GOP primary, where he defeated former Gov. Nikki Haley 59.8 percent to 39.5 percent. 

“The primary results in South Carolina make clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee for president in this year’s pivotal presidential election. The choice before the American people is crystal clear: It’s Donald Trump or Joe Biden,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said in a statement to Fox News Digital.  

“I support former President Trump’s campaign to win the presidency, and I intend to do everything I can to see that he has a Republican majority in the Senate working with him to restore American strength at home and abroad,” he continued. 

“Together we must put an end to the disastrous Biden-Schumer agenda,” added Thune, who previously endorsed South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott when he was still in the race. “Our country cannot endure another four years of Bidenomics, continued lawlessness at our southern border, and American weakness on the global stage.”

With the GOP presidential candidate locking up Thune's endorsement, all eyes are on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, an outspoken Trump critic. 

When asked about it earlier this month, McConnell said he’s largely stayed out of the race. “When I change my mind about that, I'll let you know,” he added. 

Trump previously told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that he doesn't know whether McConnell will endorse him.

“I think Mitch McConnell wants to endorse me. That’s what I hear.”


