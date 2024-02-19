Why the Trucker Who Vowed to Protest Driving to NYC Over Trump's $355M Fraud Ruling Deleted Viral Post

A trucker who went viral for saying he would refuse to drive into the Big Apple in protest over former President Trump getting hit with a $355 million fine in his fraud case has reversed course after he says he was being “misrepresented” as a leader of a movement.

Advertisement

In a viral video posted by user “Chicago1Ray” on X, the trucker said he and some colleagues will “start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday.”

“I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f–k around and find out,” he said in the video, which has now been deleted.

The trucker explained in a follow-up post that he took the video down because he didn’t want to be seen as a leader of a movement when all he did was post “chatter” he was hearing.

“There's good people in NYC I've got family there,” he said. “Trump will win this on appeal and will be vindicated... let's ratchet it down and let that process play out. We're all Americans and although we may not agree with the way Trump is being persecuted, there's a lot of people who have nothing to do with this that could be harmed... we're Truckers... we do what we do, we worked through the Pandemic... let's keep goods and services flowing as scheduled, and our voices will be heard loud and clear this November God Bless America, God Bless Trump and God bless every Truck driver in this country.”

No one has asked me to post this,



not from this platform or from govt,.. I deleted that video... on my own.. my decision.... no one else's. I did so based on what I see as being misinterpreted by some to cast me as a leader of something that I have no wish to be, nor will… — Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) February 19, 2024



