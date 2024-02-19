Is Biden About to Actually Do Something About the Border?
U.S. Lawmakers Grow Tired of Qatar's Hostage Games
Hillary Clinton's Comments on Trump and NATO Are Not Going Over Well
I’m More Concerned With What Happens in America
CBS News Pushes False Gun Control Narrative in the Aftermath of the Kansas...
A Glaring Blindspot In the Press With Gas Prices - Increased Oil Drilling...
Feds Charge Minnesota Man for Aiding ISIS, Threatening to 'Blow New York Up'
Biden Administration Will Reportedly Make a Change to EV Plan This Spring
A Historic Church Held a Funeral for an Atheist LGBTQ+ Activist. The Archdiocese...
Illegal Immigrant Deported Five Times Allegedly Killed 10-Year-Old Child in Hit-and-Run
Trump Keeps Undermining Efforts to Increase Mail-in Balloting Among Republicans
A Teacher Was Filmed Cross-Dressing at School. Here's What Happened Next.
Here’s Why This California Library Was Forced to Close Down
Madness: Here's What Happened After a British Member of Parliament Criticized Hamas
Tipsheet

Hundreds Detained Across Russia for Mourning Navalny

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 19, 2024 2:00 PM

Hundreds of people mourning the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained across the country, according to a group that monitors political arrests. 

Advertisement

Russia’s prison service announced the death of Navalny on Friday at an arctic prison colony, claiming the Putin critic “felt unwell after a walk, almost immediately losing consciousness.”

“The facility’s medical workers immediately arrived at the scene and an emergency medical team was called in. All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, but they did not yield positive results. Emergency medics confirmed the death of the convict,” the statement added.

According to OVD-Info, a Russian-based human rights group, there have been 389 detentions in 39 cities across the country, with at least 30 ordered to spend up to 15 days in prison, The New York Times reports. 

Until Mr. Navalny’s death at the age of 47, many observers had believed that the Kremlin would limit repression until after presidential elections in mid-March, when President Vladimir V. Putin is all but assured a fifth term. But many now fear that the arrests portend a broader crackdown. [...]

In Surgut, a city in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Region in Western Siberia, Bakyt Karypbaev said he was beaten during a five-hour detention after laying flowers at an impromptu memorial for Mr. Navalny. He told The New York Times in a phone interview that officers hit him on his head with their palms, put a gun to his head and forced him to lie on the floor with his arms outstretched. [...]

Mr. Karypbaev was released after signing a warning acknowledging that he would face a criminal inquiry if he did something similar again. He said he was now taking sedatives to try and calm down.

In Moscow, two men were detained on a bridge near the Kremlin where since 2015 activists have maintained a memorial to Mr. Nemtsov, the opposition politician, who was assassinated that year. According to OVD-Info, the two men, Boris Kazadayev and Ilya Povyshev, were questioned by the police, who detained them after finding a photograph of Mr. Navalny in a backpack belonging to one of the men.

And in St. Petersburg, a bishop who was planning to perform a public prayer for the dead in Mr. Navalny’s honor was detained as he left his house on Saturday, then hospitalized after suffering a stroke in police custody. The bishop, Grigory Mikhnov-Vaitenko, planned to conduct the prayer near the city’s Solovetsky Stone, a monument similar to the one in Moscow. (The New York Times)

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

President Biden on Friday said Navalny’s death “was a consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did.”

“But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible. What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled,” he added. 

Tags: RUSSIA PROTESTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite Kurt Schlichter
A Teacher Was Filmed Cross-Dressing at School. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
CNN Legal Analyst Highlights What He Thinks Is the Real Biden Scandal. Libs Will Hate It. Matt Vespa
Is Biden About to Actually Do Something About the Border? Katie Pavlich
CBS News Pushes False Gun Control Narrative in the Aftermath of the Kansas City Parade Shooting Matt Vespa
'All Hell Breaks Loose': Harvard Professor Recalls One Study That Caused the Left to Implode Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Is a Convenient Distraction for Our Failed Elite Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement