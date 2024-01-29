Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard...
A Simple Google Search Could've Avoided This Embarrassing SNL Blunder About Trump
Conservatives, Give War A Chance
Bill Maher Is the Dems' Canary in the Coal Mine Regarding Trump
I Don’t Really Care Who The Nominee Is
How GOP Senators Are Fighting Back After NY Dem Admitted the Upside of...
The Number One Question That Now Remains, Part Two
The Tyranny of Federalizing Troops to Undermine America's National Sovereignty
Goal of Open Border Is to Turn Texas Blue
Blue City to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters Next Month
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis
Woke Advertising: First Advertising Wanted to Sell, Then to Entertain, Now It Wants...
'Peace Through Strength' by Combating Iranian Proxies Head-on
The Left’s Politics Are More than Trying to Destroy Their Opponents With Lawfare...
Tipsheet

House Majority Whip Swatted Over the Weekend

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 29, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) became the latest election official to be swatted, the lawmaker announced on X.

“Tonight my family and I were the target of a ‘swatting’ incident involving a 911 prank call that wrongly diverted a police presence to my home,” the House Majority Whip said. “Sadly, this illegal and dangerous scheme is being used nationwide to target elected officials.”

Advertisement

Swatting is when a fake crime is reported to police in an attempt to elicit a heavy law enforcement response, preferably from a SWAT team. 

Last month, more than a dozen prominent individuals and politicians were swatted nationwide, including Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. 

An unknown man called police to her Kiawah Island home alleging he shot his girlfriend while at the residence and was considering harming himself, according to The Hill.  

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also been a repeated victim of swatting, and pledged to introduce legislation to track down those responsible. 

Earlier this month, GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama introduced The Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act.

“Last month, criminals attempted a ‘swatting’ on my home in Florida in a despicable act of cowardice, clearly intending to terrorize my family and inflict fear and violence,” Scott said in a statement. “This is happening around the nation, not just to elected officials, but also to hundreds of Jewish institutions. It’s sickening, dangerous and we must stop it. I’m incredibly grateful for the work of law enforcement around our nation to keep us safe and put their lives on the line every day. They shouldn’t be put in danger and have their time and resources wasted because of these disgusting hoaxes. Today, I am introducing a bill to make sure the criminals who make these false calls and waste law enforcement resources face serious consequences, including years in prison, if anyone is seriously harmed. We must send a message to the cowards behind these calls—this isn’t a joke, it’s a crime.”

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement
Tags: POLICE CRIME

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Conservatives, Give War A Chance Kurt Schlichter
Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard Hat Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Is the Dems' Canary in the Coal Mine Regarding Trump Matt Vespa
A Simple Google Search Could've Avoided This Embarrassing SNL Blunder About Trump Matt Vespa
The Tyranny of Federalizing Troops to Undermine America's National Sovereignty Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement