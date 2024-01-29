White House Stands Behind Biden's Policy Towards Iran
There's an Update on Terrorist Infested UNRWA
Yellen: Okay Fine, High Prices Are Here to Stay
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct
Biden Might Curb Weapons Shipments to Israel to Pressure Netanyahu to Scale Down...
The Largely Stupid Elite, the New Pathway to Marxism, and Let's Talk About...
Pentagon Releases Identities of the Three Soldiers Killed by Iranian Proxies in Jordan
Lawsuit Targets Mississippi Policy Allowing Mail Votes to Be Counted After Election Day
Did KJP Just Serve Up Her Worst Word Salad Yet?
Kirby: Biden Does Not Want War With Iran
Education Board in Blue State Takes Bold Step to Protect Children From Pornographic...
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s...
Why on Earth Would Republicans Make an Immigration Deal With This President?
Here’s How One California Democrat Wants to Control Vehicles From Going Over the...
Tipsheet

Activists Throw Soup at One of World's Most Famous Paintings

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 29, 2024 3:30 PM
Paul White

Two protesters threw soup at one of the most famous paintings in the world at the Louvre on Sunday to raise awareness over food security, but critics say the stunt will do nothing to win people over.

Advertisement

In video of the incident, two activists from ‘Riposte Alimetaire,’ roughly translated as ‘Food Response,’ hurl pumpkin soup at the Mona Lisa.

“What is more important?” the activists yelled in French. “Art or the right to have a healthy and sustainable food system?”

“Our farming system is sick,” they added. “Our farmers are dying at work.”

Fortunately the famous 16th century Leonardo Da Vinci painting has been behind bullet proof protective glass since the 1950s after it was damaged in an acid attack.

Footage shows museum staff putting up black screens between the protesters and visitors prior to removing them. Paris police later arrested them, according to the AP.

Rachida Dati, France’s minister for culture, said on X that the painting "belongs to future generations" and "no cause can justify [the Mona Lisa] being targeted!"  

According to its website, Riposte Alimentaire is part of the A22 Network, a collection of activist groups — including Just Stop Oil, which orchestrated a similar attack on Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London in 2022 — known for disruptive climate protests.

The incident comes amid widespread demonstrations by French farmers about pay, competition and government regulations. (CNN)

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The incident comes two months after Just Stop Oil protesters smashed the glass protector covering Diego Velázquez’s painting, “Rokeby Venus." 

 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
A Swim Brand Dropped ‘Soul Surfer’ Over Her Views on Trans Athletes. Here’s Who They Promoted Instead. Madeline Leesman
Conservatives, Give War a Chance Kurt Schlichter
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct Katie Pavlich
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Did KJP Just Serve Up Her Worst Word Salad Yet? Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Advertisement