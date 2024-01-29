Activists Throw Soup at One of World's Most Famous Paintings

Two protesters threw soup at one of the most famous paintings in the world at the Louvre on Sunday to raise awareness over food security, but critics say the stunt will do nothing to win people over.

In video of the incident, two activists from ‘Riposte Alimetaire,’ roughly translated as ‘Food Response,’ hurl pumpkin soup at the Mona Lisa.

“What is more important?” the activists yelled in French. “Art or the right to have a healthy and sustainable food system?”

“Our farming system is sick,” they added. “Our farmers are dying at work.”

Fortunately the famous 16th century Leonardo Da Vinci painting has been behind bullet proof protective glass since the 1950s after it was damaged in an acid attack.

Footage shows museum staff putting up black screens between the protesters and visitors prior to removing them. Paris police later arrested them, according to the AP.

Rachida Dati, France’s minister for culture, said on X that the painting "belongs to future generations" and "no cause can justify [the Mona Lisa] being targeted!"

According to its website, Riposte Alimentaire is part of the A22 Network, a collection of activist groups — including Just Stop Oil, which orchestrated a similar attack on Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” in London in 2022 — known for disruptive climate protests. The incident comes amid widespread demonstrations by French farmers about pay, competition and government regulations. (CNN)

BREAKING: Climate activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum today. Employees responded by holding up curtains to block visitors from seeing.



These climate t*rr*rists need to be arrested and given long prison sentences. This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/2sRi179Eih — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 28, 2024

“Wow, after seeing that I certainly need to take their cause seriously” - said by no one ever. — The Kyle Reese (@floatingpointu) January 28, 2024

The incident comes two months after Just Stop Oil protesters smashed the glass protector covering Diego Velázquez’s painting, “Rokeby Venus."