Will Haley Get the Hint After These Comments From the RNC Chair?

Former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley vowed after her second-place finish to Donald Trump in New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday that the “race is far from over.” But that assessment doesn’t appear grounded in reality—a point RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel made on Fox News Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

"This has been a great contest, but I think there's some history that was made tonight. We have never had a nominee in our party that has won without winning both — without winning either Iowa or New Hampshire. Donald Trump is the first ever to win both,” she said.

“I'm looking at the math and the path going forward, and I don’t see it for Nikki Haley,” McDaniel continued. “I think she's run a great campaign, but I do think there's a message that's coming out from the voters which is very clear. We need to unite around our eventual nominee, which is going to be Donald Trump, and we need to make sure we beat Joe Biden.”

The RNC chairwoman emphasized how important it is to not waste any more time on the primary when the Republican Party’s attention must now turn to defeating President Biden.

“It is 10 months away till the November election and we can’t wait any longer to put our foot on the gas to beat the worst president, to beat a president that's kept our borders opened, allowed fentanyl to pour through, allowed inflation to go rampant,” she added. “He is hurting the American people and we need to do everything we can to unite so that we can defeat him."

🚨RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel calls on Nikki Haley to drop out of the 2024 Presidential race after losing to Trump in New Hampshire:



“I don’t see it for Nikki Haley.” pic.twitter.com/1BzMs3ryrM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 24, 2024

McDaniel’s comments come as former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy argued Haley is only staying in the race “to await Trump’s unlawful elimination from the ballot & trot into power after that.”