Why Is Haley Saying the 'Race Is Far From Over'? Ramaswamy Has a Theory.

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy reacted to Nikki Haley’s pledge to stay in the race after her loss to Donald Trump in New Hampshire’s primary on Tuesday, saying the decision “exposes the ugly underbelly of this race.”

The entrepreneur explained why he believes she’s not dropping out despite the fact that it’s clear the GOP primary is over.

“[T]here’s no way she can defeat Trump through the front door, so her donor puppet masters are propping her up long enough while plotting to eliminate Trump from the ballot,” he alleged on X. “It’s ugly. But it’s the TRUTH.”

In a follow-up message, Ramaswamy highlighted where Haley’s support is coming from to help make his case.

“Nikki Haley’s biggest supporters include the same left-wing mega donors (e.g. Reid Hoffman) who funded the lawsuits against Trump,” Ramaswamy said. “It’s now plainly obvious that her *sole* objective in this race is to await Trump’s unlawful elimination from the ballot & trot into power after that.”

He also pointed to an opinion piece from The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board that calls for Haley to stick it out.

"Don’t take it just from me. Here are direct quotes from WSJ editorial board tonight. It’s all hiding in plain sight:

“'If she can remain competitive, there’s an argument for Ms. Haley to stay in the race through the July convention. Mr. Trump faces a treacherous legal road…Ms. Haley could stay in the race, rack up delegates, and see what happens if he is found guilty.

“'Strange things can happen with candidates who are this old and this disliked by a majority of the public. The 2024 election may have more twists before the Trump vs. Biden die is cast.'”







