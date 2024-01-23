'Perfect Time to Switch the Characters': Two Classic Films Are About to Get 'Diverse' Remakes

Two classic films are getting diversity updates from Hollywood writer Kenya Barris.

The creator of “Blackish” and director of “You People” is finished with his reimagining of “The Wizard of Oz,” which will place Dorothy in Inglewood, California.

“The original ‘Wizard of Oz’ took place during the Great Depression and it was about self-reliance and what people were going through,” Barris told Variety. “I think this is the perfect time to switch the characters and talk about what someone imagines their life could be. It’s ultimately a hero’s journey, someone thinks something’s better than where they’re at, and they go and realize that where they’re at is where they should be. I want people to be proud and happy about where they’re from. But I want the world to take a look at it and I hope that will come through.”

The second film he’s working on is an update of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and will feature a person of color.

“I feel like Christmas movies are amazing and I think the idea of taking something that has that long of a history and a tale behind it and putting an amazing piece of talent to tell that story,” he told the outlet. “It’s a guy who’s trying to help out his community and things are going to turn around on him. I think that’s the perfect story to tell for a person of color — Black or brown — to get into that because our communities have some issues and someone trying to help that community out. I think that’s the perfect vehicle to tell that story from.”

Addressing the criticism he's received over intellectual property concerns, Barris said he's "still a believer in IP."

"I get sh*t for it sometimes but I believe that the idea of some of those great stories – stories are all told again and again and again," he added. "So having the opportunity to take some of those IPs and tell them from a different point of a view is a gift that I hopefully keep getting.”

Barris previously told "The Tonight Show" of his plans for his Oz remake.

"I think that this is the best time to turn a mirror on society because we need to see ourselves, and I want to do it with diverse characters," he told Jimmy Fallon. "The character lives in Inglewood, and someone comes up and she ends up in Underhood, which is right outside of Oz, and it takes place from there."