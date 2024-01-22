The Nikki Haley Remarks That Caused Charles Barkley to Just Lose It
Bill Maher Highlighted What He Thinks Is the Real Battle for the Soul...
Time for Us DeSantis Supporters to Rally Around Donald Trump
How Mexican Cartels 'Outman and Outpower' Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley
Apologies to John Fetterman
Washington State Bill Wants to Enshrine Fishing, Hunting Into Constitution
Which GOP Candidate Will DeSantis Supporters Vote for in New Hampshire?
Chaos? By Whose Definition?
Jefferson, Mars and Pluto, and Climate Change
DeSantis Didn’t Get It, But Will Trump?
Governor Ron DeSantis: Stay Positive and Run in 2028
Federal Government Growth Fueled By the IRS
Wow: EU Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, and it's Surprisingly Reasonable
The Implications of the US Presidential Election on the War Against Hamas
Tipsheet

US Military Releases a 'Status Update' on the Two Missing Navy SEALs

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 22, 2024 9:00 AM

The U.S. military on Sunday announced that its search and rescue mission for the two Navy SEALS who went missing during a Jan. 11 operation was over.

“We regret to announce that after a 10-day exhaustive search, our two missing U.S. Navy SEALs have not been located and their status has been changed to deceased,” CENTCOM said in a statement. 

Advertisement

The two went missing during an operation to intercept Iranian-made weapons heading to the Houthi rebels in Yemen. 

The SEALs were reported lost earlier this month after taking part in a nighttime operation to board a boat in the international waters of the Arabian Sea, the U.S. military said. In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the waters off the Yemen coastline have become a zone of rising geopolitical tension as the conflict has spread into the wider region, drawing in Washington and Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

During the operation, one of the SEALs fell into the water while trying to climb onto the small boat, known as a dhow, a U.S. defense official said. Another SEAL jumped into the water after him, in line with his training and protocols, the official said. A drone overhead captured footage of the incident. 

The Navy took the dhow’s 14 crew members aboard its own vessel and sank the captured boat after concluding it was unsafe. The U.S. military said it seized Iranian-made missile guidance systems and warheads in the operation. A photo released by the U.S. military showed about three-dozen parts, which could be used in the same kinds of missiles the Houthis have used to attack ships in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said. (WSJ)

Recommended

The Nikki Haley Remarks That Caused Charles Barkley to Just Lose It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The military said Japan and Spain assisted in searching more than 21,000 square miles for the missing SEALs. 

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla, USCENTCOM Commander.

Tags: NAVY SEALS YEMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nikki Haley Remarks That Caused Charles Barkley to Just Lose It Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Highlighted What He Thinks Is the Real Battle for the Soul of This Country Matt Vespa
Time for Us DeSantis Supporters to Rally Around Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Wow: EU Passes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution, and it's Surprisingly Reasonable Guy Benson
Ex-WH Trump Press Secretary Has Advice for Her Former Boss Sarah Arnold
How Mexican Cartels 'Outman and Outpower' Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Nikki Haley Remarks That Caused Charles Barkley to Just Lose It Matt Vespa
Advertisement