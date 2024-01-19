Biden Makes an Admission About the Airstrikes in Yemen

President Biden admitted Thursday that U.S. airstrikes in Yemen are not deterring the Houthi rebels’ attacks in the Red Sea.

The commander in chief’s comments came the same day the Houthis launched a missile strike against a U.S. owned vessel, though no injuries or damage were reported. That attack followed the U.S.’s fifth round of strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Advertisement

“These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthis’ capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden,” U.S. Central Command said Thursday.

So far, however, Biden acknowledged that hasn't happened.

"Well, when you say working are they stopping the Houthis? No," he said. "Are they gonna continue? Yes."

"Are the airstrikes in Yemen working?"



BIDEN: "When you say 'working,' are they stopping the Houthis? No." pic.twitter.com/x4lDcVUn9e — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 18, 2024

Earlier this week, the State Department re-listed the Houthis as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

Today, in response to these continuing threats and attacks, the United States announced the designation of Ansarallah, also known as the Houthis, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist - Jake Sullivan, U.S. National Security Advisorhttps://t.co/D5d8MylujK pic.twitter.com/pSFUzCR7qk — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 17, 2024

"Over the past months, Yemen-based Houthi militants have engaged in unprecedented attacks against United States military forces and international maritime vessels operating in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. These attacks fit the textbook definition of terrorism. They have endangered U.S. personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardized global trade, and threatened freedom of navigation. The United States and the international community have been united in our response and in condemning these attacks in the strongest terms," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Wednesday.

The SDGT "designation is an important tool to impede terrorist funding to the Houthis, further restrict their access to financial markets, and hold them accountable for their actions," his statement continued. "If the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the United States will immediately reevaluate this designation."