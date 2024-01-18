Lawmakers Demand Answers on Why Hamas Has So Much UNWRA Aid
Tipsheet

Why This Progressive Lawmaker Is Calling on Republicans to Remove the Statue of Liberty

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 18, 2024 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida is coming under fire after challenging his Republican colleagues to remove the Statue of Liberty over their position on immigration. 

The progressive took particular issue with H.R. 2, Republicans' sweeping border security and immigration bill known as the Secure the Border Act. 

“My colleagues from the other side of the aisle, let’s be honest with immigrants who deserve better than what you’re offering them. Don’t welcome immigrants if you plan to reject them. If you keep pushing your bigoted H.R. 2 bill, then also pass this bill. I’ve taken the liberty of drafting it for you,” the 27-year-old said as he held up a sheet of paper. “It removes the Statue of Liberty, our largest symbol that tells people to come here.”

“This is who you are, removing the fabric of America,” he continued. “So, I want to know which Republican, who supports and voted for H.R.2, will introduce this bill. If you’re gonna support H.R.2 and these bigoted measures, the least you can do is not be a damn liar.”

The problem is not with legal immigration, as critics pointed out, but with what many argue is an invasion. Remarking on Frost's reading of the "The New Colossus," others criticized the lawmaker for thinking "a poem on a statue is American immigration policy." Some also reminded the freshman lawmaker that it's not just Republicans speaking up about the issue anymore. The mayors of Chicago and New York have been very vocal about the problem and 14 Democrats joined House Republicans in condemning the "Biden administration’s open-borders policies." 



