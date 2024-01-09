How the Jeffrey Epstein Docs Could Get New Life. Hint: It Involves Donald...
Ron DeSantis Asked If He Would Consider Being Haley's Running Mate. Here's How He Responded.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 09, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis rejected the notion of becoming rival Nikki Haley’s running mate during an interview Saturday with Fox News’s Neil Cavuto.

“Well, I can tell you, I am not going to accept that under any circumstances,” he said. “You know, I’m running for president because I think we need somebody that can win and get the job done. 

“I would much rather do my final two years as governor, 2025 and 26, than be vice president,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s a position that offers much, I want to make an impact.”

The Republican governor added, “I’m in office to be able to deliver results to people. And to take a position where you’re not going to be able to deliver results for anyone, that just doesn’t appeal to me. I do think though it’s interesting, [Haley] refuses to rule out whether she would be Donald Trump’s running mate if Trump were to be the nominee, and that’s, I think, important because she’s really catered to a lot of Democrat donors, Democrat-leaning voters. A lot of people that are basically very anti-Trump and have donated a lot of money in the past to oppose Donald Trump, they’re viewing her as a vessel to be an anti-Trumper and yet she will not rule this out, so the question is, why can’t she just give a straight answer?”

The comments came in response to the former South Carolina governor saying she would “maybe” consider DeSantis as her running mate. 

The two are set to face off in in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday for the fifth GOP primary debate, days ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses. 

