Terror in the Skies: Door Panel Complety Blows Off During Alaska Airlines Flight
Why a Fox News Reporter Is Making China Comparisons Over Secretary Lloyd Austin's...
What John Fetterman Said About Israel and Harvard Will Make Liberals' Heads Explode
Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter
Law Professor Warns Dems' 'Ballot Cleansing' Antics Will Push Us Over the Edge
Will We Govern Ourselves or Be Governed by a Small Elite?
Prominent Democrats Still Lobbying Tirelessly for Terror-Sponsoring Cuba
The Runaway Train of Government Spending and Government Regulation
Jonathan Turley Criticizes Biden's 'Anti-Free-Speech Administration'
Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem
Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Has Reportedly Paid for a Documentary Crew to Film...
Dave Chappelle Channels Saul Alinsky In Netflix Special
Hunter Biden Brags About How His 'Sugar Brother' Loaned Him Money for Legal...
Are Illinois and Massachusetts Next to Try and Remove Trump From Their Ballot?
Tipsheet

New Survey Shows Where Nikki Haley Stands in Her Home State

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 06, 2024 2:30 PM

Former President Trump leads former Gov. Nikki Haley in her homestate of South Carolina by double digits, a new Emerson College survey released Friday shows. 

Advertisement

Eight weeks before the state’s Feb. 24 primary, Trump is ahead 29 points, with 54 percent support compared to Haley’s 25 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands at 7 percent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 5 percent, and 3 percent support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Six percent are undecided. 


  • Haley has an edge among voters who affiliate as independents 37% to 33%, but trails nearly 3:1 among those who affiliate as Republicans 62% to 21%.”
  • Among voters who are “very likely” to vote, Trump leads Haley 57% to 24%, but among “somewhat likely” voters, the vote tightens to 34% for Trump and 31% for Haley.
  • Haley holds the same level of support from men and women voters, at 25% respectively.
  • Trump leads Haley among all age groups.
  • Haley performs stronger among voters with postgraduate degrees: these voters split between Haley at 40% and Trump at 39%. (Emerson College Polling)

Recommended

Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“The current state of the race in South Carolina finds Trump as the frontrunner with Haley as his main opponent. DeSantis has seen a decline in support, and similar to our New Hampshire poll, has faded into the pack with single-digit support,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “A key question arising from this poll is whether Haley can mobilize ample support in her home state before the primary, in the case the race becomes more competitive after New Hampshire.”

 

 

Tags: SOUTH CAROLINA NIKKI HALEY 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem Sarah Arnold
Watch Vivek Ramaswamy Totally Dismantle an NBC News Reporter Matt Vespa
Terror in the Skies: Door Panel Complety Blows Off During Alaska Airlines Flight Matt Vespa
Jonathan Turley Criticizes Biden's 'Anti-Free-Speech Administration' Sarah Arnold
Year End Journalism Mayhem Recognition: The Townhall Heckler Awards – Individual Trophy Winners Pt. 1 Brad Slager
What John Fetterman Said About Israel and Harvard Will Make Liberals' Heads Explode Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrat Attempts to Link Trump To Foreign Influence, But There's One Major Problem Sarah Arnold
Advertisement