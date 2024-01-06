New Survey Shows Where Nikki Haley Stands in Her Home State

Former President Trump leads former Gov. Nikki Haley in her homestate of South Carolina by double digits, a new Emerson College survey released Friday shows.

Advertisement

Eight weeks before the state’s Feb. 24 primary, Trump is ahead 29 points, with 54 percent support compared to Haley’s 25 percent. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stands at 7 percent, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is at 5 percent, and 3 percent support entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Six percent are undecided.

SOUTH CAROLINA POLL



2024 GOP Primary



Trump 54%

Haley 25%

DeSantis 7%

Christie 5%

Ramaswamy 3%

6% undecided



Emerson College | Jan 2-3, 2024, n=584, +/- 4% https://t.co/wQd4lBmHhS pic.twitter.com/t786k7s3Wi — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) January 5, 2024



Haley has an edge among voters who affiliate as independents 37% to 33%, but trails nearly 3:1 among those who affiliate as Republicans 62% to 21%.”

Among voters who are “very likely” to vote, Trump leads Haley 57% to 24%, but among “somewhat likely” voters, the vote tightens to 34% for Trump and 31% for Haley.

Haley holds the same level of support from men and women voters, at 25% respectively.

Trump leads Haley among all age groups.

Haley performs stronger among voters with postgraduate degrees: these voters split between Haley at 40% and Trump at 39%. (Emerson College Polling)

“The current state of the race in South Carolina finds Trump as the frontrunner with Haley as his main opponent. DeSantis has seen a decline in support, and similar to our New Hampshire poll, has faded into the pack with single-digit support,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling, said in a statement. “A key question arising from this poll is whether Haley can mobilize ample support in her home state before the primary, in the case the race becomes more competitive after New Hampshire.”