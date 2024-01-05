FBI Issues a Bulletin About the DC Pipe Bomb Suspect

The FBI is still looking for the Capitol Hill pipe bomber, issuing a release days ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

The FBI Washington Field Office said a $500,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

“Three years into the investigation, identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI, ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives], MPD [Metropolitan Police Department], and the USCP [U.S. Capitol Police Department],” the statement said.

On Jan. 5, 2021, the suspect placed one pipe bomb near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and another near the Democratic National Committee headquarters .

The explosive devices did not detonate, though the FBI emphasized that the suspect walked in residential and commercial areas where people could have been injured or killed. “Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves,” the statement added.

"Over the past three years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, data scientists, and law enforcement partners has worked thousands of hours conducting interviews, reviewing physical and digital evidence, and assessing tips from the public about who may have placed pipe bombs on Capitol Hill," said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

“The tips we have received so far from the American people have helped us advance the investigation, and we ask the public to continue to assist us by taking a fresh look at our Seeking Information webpage﻿, which includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed,” he continued.

“We urge anyone who may have previously hesitated to come forward or who may not have realized they had important information to contact us and share anything relevant,” Sundberg added.

The @FBI and our partners continue to ask you to help us identify the person who placed pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021. If you recognize the suspect, submit a tip at https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu. https://t.co/GkwJjzogZy — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 4, 2024

In June, House Republicans sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray expressing their concerns about how the investigation has been handled after speaking with the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono.

He said the agency isn’t even sure the phone the suspect is seen with in surveillance video was real and noted the “unusual circumstance” of receiving “corrupt data from one of the providers,” though he emphasized it “wasn’t purposely corrupted” – he didn’t want conspiracy theories to begin.

Unbelievable. Former FBI in charge of Jan 6 investigation tells me phone data that could have been used to identify the person who placed pipe bombs on Jan 5 was CORRUPTED.



Thank you @DarrenJBeattie whose groundbreaking reporting and help was used to formulate my questions. pic.twitter.com/Ga9mK9eSwm — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 15, 2023



