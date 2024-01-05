NRA's Wayne LaPierre Steps Down
Liberals' Defense of Claudine Gay Is Hilariously Predictable
It’s Time for a Strike Against Our Garbage Elite
Biden Slammed for Pushing 'Energy Colonialism' on Africa
Biden Insists His Policies Lowered Gas Prices. Here Are the Facts.
Buckley's Young Americans for Freedom Selects a New Leader Amid Campus Chaos
Another Administration Official Resigns Over Biden's Position on Israel/Hamas War
GOP Governor Reverse Course, Signs Order Banning So-Called 'Gender-Affirming' Surgeries fo...
Does John Kirby Make KJP Feel 'Insecure?' Axios Report Shares Juicy Details About...
GOP House Member Announces Early Resignation From U.S. Congress
WaPo Reporter Left Thorougly Embarrassed After Exchange With Vivek Ramaswamy
Abbott: Texas Isn't Going to Stop Trying to Secure the Border and Fighting...
Hunter Biden Blatantly Defied Two Subpoenas...and Now He'll Have to Face the Consequences
Here's Why a Transgender Candidate Was Disqualified From Running for Office
Tipsheet

FBI Issues a Bulletin About the DC Pipe Bomb Suspect

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 05, 2024 1:30 PM

The FBI is still looking for the Capitol Hill pipe bomber, issuing a release days ahead of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

Advertisement

The FBI Washington Field Office said a $500,000 reward remains in place for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

“Three years into the investigation, identifying the perpetrator of this attempted attack remains a priority for the FBI, ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives], MPD [Metropolitan Police Department], and the USCP [U.S. Capitol Police Department],” the statement said.

On Jan. 5, 2021, the suspect placed one pipe bomb near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and another near the Democratic National Committee headquarters . 

The explosive devices did not detonate, though the FBI emphasized that the suspect walked in residential and commercial areas where people could have been injured or killed. “Moreover, the suspect may still pose a danger to the public or themselves,” the statement added. 

"Over the past three years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, data scientists, and law enforcement partners has worked thousands of hours conducting interviews, reviewing physical and digital evidence, and assessing tips from the public about who may have placed pipe bombs on Capitol Hill," said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Left Thorougly Embarrassed After Exchange With Vivek Ramaswamy Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“The tips we have received so far from the American people have helped us advance the investigation, and we ask the public to continue to assist us by taking a fresh look at our Seeking Information webpage﻿, which includes images and video of the suspect, the suspect’s backpack, the suspect’s shoes, the explosive devices, and a map of the route the suspect walked the night the pipe bombs were placed,” he continued.

“We urge anyone who may have previously hesitated to come forward or who may not have realized they had important information to contact us and share anything relevant,” Sundberg added. 

In June, House Republicans sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray expressing their concerns about how the investigation has been handled after speaking with the former Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, Steven D’Antuono. 

Advertisement

He said the agency isn’t even sure the phone the suspect is seen with in surveillance video was real and noted the “unusual circumstance” of receiving “corrupt data from one of the providers,” though he emphasized it “wasn’t purposely corrupted” – he didn’t want conspiracy theories to begin.  


Tags: FBI CAPITOL RIOT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Left Thorougly Embarrassed After Exchange With Vivek Ramaswamy Rebecca Downs
The Internet Is Pissed at Kurt Schlichter for This Take on Nikki Haley Townhall Video
Harvard – Out the Frying Pan Into the Fire Victor Davis Hanson
Biden Slammed for Pushing 'Energy Colonialism' on Africa Spencer Brown
Hunter Biden Blatantly Defied Two Subpoenas...and Now He'll Have to Face the Consequences Rebecca Downs
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
WaPo Reporter Left Thorougly Embarrassed After Exchange With Vivek Ramaswamy Rebecca Downs
Advertisement