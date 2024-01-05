Another Administration Official Resigns Over Biden's Position on Israel/Hamas War

A senior adviser in the Department of Education resigned Wednesday over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Tariq Habash, a policy adviser in the department’s Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development, sent a resignation letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona accusing the Biden administration of turning “a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives” in the Israeli’s government’s “genocidal campaign.”

In a two-page letter, Habash condemned violence against both Israelis and Palestinians and said he mourns “each and every loss” of life.

“But I cannot represent an administration that does not value all human life equally,” he added. “I cannot stay silent as this administration turns a blind eye to the atrocities committed against innocent Palestinian lives.”

Habash explained his decision further during an interview with CNN's Abby Phillip.

“The refusal by the president to call for an an immediate and permanent ceasefire is untenable with the belief by millions of Americans across this country,” he told the "NewsNight" anchor.

Habash is now the second administration official to resign over the Biden administration's handling of the war.

State Department official Josh Paul stepped down in October over the administration's "shortsighted decisions" on providing military aid to Israel.

Over 500 anonymous administration officials also signed an open letter to Biden pushing for a ceasefire, others have demonstrated in front of the White House, and on Wednesday, 17 staffers of the Biden campaign issued an anonymous letter to the president calling for a ceasefire.

While Biden has stood firm in his support of Israel’s right to defend itself, he cautioned last month that they’re beginning to lose international support “by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.”