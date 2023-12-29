Iran-Backed Houthis Fired Ballistic Missiles at American Ships Again
Democrats Have Turned Ballot Access Into a Political Circus
California Abandons Effort to Remove Trump From Their 2024 Ballot
Merry Crisis: December Sets CBP Record for Most Illegal Immigrant Encounters Ever
Our Razor's Edge
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden
NYC Mayor Is Now Going After Buses Transporting Illegal Immigrants
Maine Democrat Makes Case for Trump to Be on Ballot
MTG Has One Question After US Senator Becomes Latest Elected Official to Be...
Startling Surprises in Latest Census Numbers
Massachusetts Police Search Middle School for Explicit Gender Ideology Book
These Five States and 50,000 Voters Will Decide America's Future
Democrats Frantically Gerrymander to Reverse ‘Red Wave’ in New York
A More Burdened Consumer in 2023 Does Not Bode Well for the American...
Tipsheet

Texas Public University Closes DEI Office to Comply With New Law...But Here's What It Did Next

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 29, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The University of Texas-San Antonio has closed its Office of Inclusive Excellence ahead of a law taking effect Jan. 1 that bars Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices at public universities. 

Advertisement

But in an email to the campus community, UTSA President Taylor Eighmy announced a new office has been created using the same staff. 

“I’m writing today to share a new path ahead that upholds the law while still advancing our core values to ensure a welcoming, collaborative and supportive environment where all faculty, staff and students can thrive,” Eighmy wrote.

As you know, Senate Bill 17 goes into effect on January 1, 2024 and charges college and university governing boards with ensuring that diversity, equity and inclusion offices are not maintained or upheld. As a result, effective January 1, UTSA's Office of Inclusive Excellence will be closed.

A new office—the Office of Campus and Community Belonging—will be established to enhance our university’s mission and create unique opportunities for faculty, staff and students. The new office will focus on three pillars: ADA & Accessibility, Campus Climate, and Community Partnership Bridges.

The office’s first pillar, ADA and Accessibility, will serve as the university’s focal point to coordinate and connect established campus-wide systems, programs and processes designed to support accessibility for our community members. The second pillar, Campus Climate, will take a proactive approach to maintaining a welcoming environment to enhance the student, staff and faculty experience. Lastly, the third pillar, Community Partnership Bridges, will work to increase access to higher education for community members across San Antonio. A plan to support this pillar will be implemented in the coming year. (UTSA)

Recommended

Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

The president said the new office will be staffed with those from the Office of Inclusive Excellence, though in “new roles with updated responsibilities.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 17 in June. The measure says an “institution of higher education may not establish or maintain a diversity, equity, and inclusion office or hire or assign an employee of the institution, or contract with a third party, to perform the duties of a diversity, equity, and inclusion office.”

Whether the university respects the law with the new office remains to be seen. 

“I would be shocked and dismayed were they to seek to circumvent the DEI bans,” Texas Public Policy Foundation's Thomas Lindsay told The College Fix


Tags: TEXAS DIVERSITY COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
CNN Anchor Reacts to What Recent Poll Shows About Biden Leah Barkoukis
Startling Surprises in Latest Census Numbers Michael Barone
Massachusetts Police Search Middle School for Explicit Gender Ideology Book Madeline Leesman
These Five States and 50,000 Voters Will Decide America's Future Mitch Brown
Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement