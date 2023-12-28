The Last Ukraine Aid of the Year Has Been Released

The State Department on Wednesday announced its last aid package to Ukraine until Congress greenlights the Biden administration’s funding requests.

“This package provides up to $250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.”

In the statement, Blinken closed by pressuring Congress to act.

“A coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide critical support for Ukraine’s forces,” he continued. “It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X he is "grateful" for the U.S.'s support this year.

"I thank @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday.

"Additional air defense missiles and components, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, mine clearing, and other equipment will cover Ukraine’s most pressing needs.

"U.S. leadership in the coalition of over 50 countries providing Ukraine with military aid is critical to countering terror and aggression not only in Ukraine but around the world.

"Over the course of this year, the U.S. has provided 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion. “Patriots,” "Abrams," armored vehicles, ATACMS, DPICM, air defense, missiles, artillery rounds, mine clearing capabilities, and other critical equipment. A historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets was made. We will always be grateful for all of this support.

"To defend freedom and security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression in the most forceful and resolute manner possible."

The final drawdown comes as the administration is seeking a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other security issues, a request that’s been held up by Republicans who are demanding increased border security.

President Biden said earlier this month he is willing to make “significant compromises” on immigration policy to reach a deal for Ukraine aid.



