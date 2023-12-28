Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane...
Lauren Boebert to Her Constituents: See Ya!
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump
A Year in Review: KJP's Most Embarrassing Takes
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People
Looking Back, Looking Forward
New Poll About Osama bin Laden Shows a 'Horrifying' Trend Among Young Voters
Austrian Business School Cuts Ties With Harvard
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now
The Day I Agreed With AOC
Is High School JROTC the Solution to America's Military Recruitment Crisis?
An Unusual Christmas Miracle
An American Carol
The Cyber Infiltration of China’s Liberation Army
Tipsheet

The Last Ukraine Aid of the Year Has Been Released

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 28, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The State Department on Wednesday announced its last aid package to Ukraine until Congress greenlights the Biden administration’s funding requests. 

“This package provides up to $250 million of arms and equipment under previously directed drawdowns for Ukraine,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Capabilities provided in today’s package include air defense munitions, other air defense system components, additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems, 155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition, anti-armor munitions, and over 15 million rounds of ammunition.” 

Advertisement

In the statement, Blinken closed by pressuring Congress to act. 

“A coalition of more than 50 countries continues to provide critical support for Ukraine’s forces,” he continued. “It is imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future.” 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X he is "grateful" for the U.S.'s support this year. 

"I thank @POTUS Joe Biden, Congress, and the American people for the $250 million military aid package announced yesterday. 

"Additional air defense missiles and components, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, mine clearing, and other equipment will cover Ukraine’s most pressing needs. 

"U.S. leadership in the coalition of over 50 countries providing Ukraine with military aid is critical to countering terror and aggression not only in Ukraine but around the world. 

"Over the course of this year, the U.S. has provided 34 military aid packages worth over $24 billion. “Patriots,” "Abrams," armored vehicles, ATACMS, DPICM, air defense, missiles, artillery rounds, mine clearing capabilities, and other critical equipment. A historic decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets was made. We will always be grateful for all of this support. 

"To defend freedom and security not only in Ukraine and Europe but also in the United States, we must continue to respond to ongoing Russian aggression in the most forceful and resolute manner possible."

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement

The final drawdown comes as the administration is seeking a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and other security issues, a request that’s been held up by Republicans who are demanding increased border security. 

President Biden said earlier this month he is willing to make “significant compromises” on immigration policy to reach a deal for Ukraine aid. 


Tags: UKRAINE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Iran and Hamas' Reasoning for the October 7 Attacks Devolves Into an Insane Terrorist Circus Matt Vespa
Happy Kwanzaa! The Holiday Brought to You by the FBI Ann Coulter
Even Die-Hard Liberals Admit Trump Is the Country's Only Chance At Returning to Normalcy Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Advertisement