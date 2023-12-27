The Top Words Voters Used to Describe Trump’s Second Term Plans Are…

Former President Donald Trump shared the results of a poll on Tuesday that show which words people most use to describe what they believe he wants out of a second term.

Conducted by J.L. Partners for the Daily Mail, the word cloud poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters and featured “revenge,” “power,” and “dictatorship” in the largest letters for the 45th president, who posted the results on Truth Social without a caption.

The survey posed the same question about President Joe Biden, and the most popular answers about his second-term plans were “nothing,” “economy,” and “peace.”

The answers for Trump come on the heels of a town hall event with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month in Iowa when the former president was asked whether he would vow to “never abuse power as retribution against anybody.”

Trump said he wouldn’t be a dictator, except for on Day One, when he wanted to “close the border” and “drill, drill, drill.”

Liberal media outlets panicked over the remark, seeing it as proof of his authoritarian intentions. But Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio urged them to “find a sense of humor."

Trump wasn’t done getting media attention surrounding the comments, however, and brought them up again during his keynote address to the New York Young Republican Club’s 111th Annual Gala.

“[Peter] Baker today in The New York Times said that I want to be a dictator,” Trump said in his speech. “I didn’t say that. I said I want to be a dictator for one day. You know why I wanted to be a dictator? Because I want a wall, right? And I want to drill, drill, drill.”

On his campaign website, his positions on energy and border security are detailed further.

Energy:

Under President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the United States became the number one producer of oil and natural gas on earth, achieving American energy independence and delivering historically low costs for oil, gas, diesel, and electricity to consumers and businesses. President Trump unlocked our country’s God-given abundance of oil, natural gas, and clean coal. He approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access, pipelines, opening federal lands and offshore areas for responsible oil and gas production, and ending the unfair and costly Paris Climate Accord. Joe Biden reversed the Trump Energy Revolution and is now enriching foreign adversaries abroad. President Trump will unleash the production of domestic energy resources, reduce the soaring price of gasoline, diesel and natural gas, promote energy security for our friends around the world, eliminate the socialist Green New Deal and ensure the United States is never again at the mercy of a foreign supplier of energy.

Border Security:

President Donald J. Trump created the most secure border in U.S. history. He ended catch-and-release, took down human traffickers, deported record numbers of illegal alien gang members, and built 450 miles of powerful new wall. Joe Biden turned our country into one giant sanctuary for dangerous criminal aliens when he suspended all immigration enforcement in the middle of a global pandemic and reversed landmark agreements that safely returned asylum-seekers to Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The onslaught of illegal aliens invading our wide-open borders threatens public safety, drains the treasury, undermines U.S. workers, and burdens schools and hospitals. President Trump will shut down Biden’s border disaster. He will again end catch-and-release, restore Remain in Mexico, and eliminate asylum fraud. In cooperative states, President Trump will deputize the National Guard and local law enforcement to assist with rapidly removing illegal alien gang members and criminals. He will also deliver a merit-based immigration system that protects American labor and promotes American values.