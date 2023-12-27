Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer
Pizza Delivery Drivers in California Are Being Laid Off as New Minimum Wage Law Set to Take Effect

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 27, 2023 1:45 PM

Ahead of a new California law set to take effect in April, which raises wages to $20 per hour, 1,200 Pizza Hut delivery drivers are being laid off.  

“PacPizza, LLC, operating as Pizza Hut, has made a business decision to eliminate first-party delivery services and, as a result, the elimination of all delivery driver positions,” read a federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice, Business Insider reports.  

The Act requires employers give a 60 day notice before mass layoffs, according to KTLA. 

Another WARN Act notice indicates a second Pizza Hut franchisee, Southern California Pizza Co., has made the same decision, which will affect 841 drivers. 

The passage of Assembly Bill 1228 increases California’s minimum wage from $16 to $20.  California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed it into law in September. 

“California is home to more than 500,000 fast-food workers who – for decades – have been fighting for higher wages and better working conditions,” Newsom said at the time. “Today, we take one step closer to fairer wages, safer and healthier working conditions, and better training by giving hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table.”

Other restaurant chains have said they plan to increase menu prices to pay for the wage increases. 

