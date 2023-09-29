California Fast Food Workers Will Soon Be Paid the Highest Minimum Wage in the Country

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Thursday that increases the minimum wage for the state’s 500,000 fast food workers.

The hourly rate will become $20 on April 1, when the law takes effect, though it can increase annually if the Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations authorizes it. The minimum wage was previously $16.21.

Newsom’s signature reflects the power and influence of labor unions in the nation’s most populous state, which have worked to organize fast food workers in an attempt to improve their wages and working conditions. It also settles — for now, at least — a fight between labor and business groups over how to regulate the industry. In exchange for higher pay, labor unions have dropped their attempt to make fast food corporations liable for the misdeeds of their independent franchise operators in California, an action that could have upended the business model on which the industry is based. The industry, meanwhile, has agreed to pull a referendum related to worker wages off the 2024 ballot. “That was a tectonic plate that had to be moved,” Newsom said, referring to what he said were the more than 100 hours of negotiations it took to reach an agreement on the bills in the final weeks of the state legislative session. (AP)

“California is home to more than 500,000 fast-food workers who – for decades – have been fighting for higher wages and better working conditions,” Newsom said. “Today, we take one step closer to fairer wages, safer and healthier working conditions, and better training by giving hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table.”

When the law takes effect, it will be the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry.



