It’s Time to Put Down Biden’s Dog
The GOP Needs to Get Some of These Idiots Off Stage
Philly Endured Another Night of Looting, Rioting, and Mayhem
Here's the Government Spending Measure the House GOP Failed to Pass Late Last...
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot
Unlike California, Congress Gets Hunting and Shooting Sports Right
BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Has Died
Rand Paul Explains What He'll Do to Avoid a Shutdown
'No Evidence' of Joe Biden Being Involved in the Family Business Keeps Piling...
Top Georgia State Senator Removed From Caucus For Daring to Stand Up to...
Elon Musk Cornered by Ben Shapiro’s Jewish Leaders to Repent
The Economy Isn't Biden's Only Problem
Why the 2024 Presidential Election Is Crucial for the Future of America
There Has to Be a Better Way
Tipsheet

California Fast Food Workers Will Soon Be Paid the Highest Minimum Wage in the Country

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 29, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Thursday that increases the minimum wage for the state’s 500,000 fast food workers.

The hourly rate will become $20 on April 1, when the law takes effect, though it can increase annually if the Fast Food Council within the Department of Industrial Relations authorizes it. The minimum wage was previously $16.21.

Advertisement

Newsom’s signature reflects the power and influence of labor unions in the nation’s most populous state, which have worked to organize fast food workers in an attempt to improve their wages and working conditions.

It also settles — for now, at least — a fight between labor and business groups over how to regulate the industry. In exchange for higher pay, labor unions have dropped their attempt to make fast food corporations liable for the misdeeds of their independent franchise operators in California, an action that could have upended the business model on which the industry is based. The industry, meanwhile, has agreed to pull a referendum related to worker wages off the 2024 ballot.

“That was a tectonic plate that had to be moved,” Newsom said, referring to what he said were the more than 100 hours of negotiations it took to reach an agreement on the bills in the final weeks of the state legislative session. (AP)

Recommended

BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Has Died Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

“California is home to more than 500,000 fast-food workers who – for decades – have been fighting for higher wages and better working conditions,” Newsom said. “Today, we take one step closer to fairer wages, safer and healthier working conditions, and better training by giving hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table.”

When the law takes effect, it will be the highest guaranteed base salary in the industry.


Tags: CALIFORNIA JOBS AND ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Has Died Leah Barkoukis
Updated: What's Going on in Arizona? Here's Why 4th in Line Had to Step in As 'Acting Governor' Rebecca Downs
Top Georgia State Senator Removed From Caucus For Daring to Stand Up to Fulton County DA Rebecca Downs
The Ukrainian Gordian Knot Victor Davis Hanson
Here's the Government Spending Measure the House GOP Failed to Pass Late Last Night Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Doesn’t Want You to Read This Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Has Died Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement