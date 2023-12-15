The Pro-Hamas Crowd Is Now Going After Jerry Seinfeld
Tipsheet

Here's the Message Tucker Carlson Brought to Major News Outlets This Week

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 15, 2023 7:30 AM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Days after announcing his new streaming platform, Tucker Carlson got busy advertising to mainstream outlets. 

Billboard trucks with his image on the side that read “Corporate Media is dead,” set up outside the headquarters of The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News, and CNN in Washington, D.C. and Manhattan. 

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Carlson said corporate media is “doomed.”

“And on some level, they know they're doomed, which is why they're hysterical. The era of dominance by a few big media companies, the era of total control over all information by you know, nine people, that's done.”

He added, “We're not doing it out of cruelty and hope we're not rubbing this in anyone's face or making the people who still work there feel bad, but they're doomed…they misused their monopoly. You need new institutions to fill that smoking crater left by lying news organizations.”

While Carlson is ‘enraged’ over how much the media lie to the public, also pointed out that there hasn’t been any “interesting or true thought expressed on the Today Show in a generation.” All the compelling content is taking place in independent media, he argued. 

Carlson also spoke about his departure from Fox and emphasized he was always treated well during his 14 years at the network and was never told what he could or could not say or think.  

“I will always appreciate that. And I don't care what happens next. There are people there I think mistreated me or I don't respect or whatever, but I don't want to whine about it.

“In the end, I'm a lot happier and I'm just I'm grateful for the experience and I'm not gonna attack them,” he continued, referring to his ouster. “I'm glad that I'm doing this.”

