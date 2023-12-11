Tucker Carlson Unveils His Next Big Project

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on Saturday the launch of his own streaming service, the Tucker Carlson Network.
“We’ve been out of work for seven or eight months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed,” Carlson said in a video announcement on X. “But actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, et cetera.
“And all of it has now found its way to Tuckercarlson.com,” he added. “We’re launching a brand new thing very soon. And we’d love for you to see it.”
The platform will have at least five different programs by midweek, including monologues, short videos, and interviews, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Some material will be exclusive to subscribers for $9 per month or $72 for the year, while other ad-supported material will be open to all.
Carlson took his show to X earlier this year, shortly after his ouster from Fox News, where his free content will reportedly continue to be posted.
Former White House adviser Neil Patel will serve as the Tucker Carlson Network’s chief executive, the people said. Carlson and Patel were roommates at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., which they graduated from in 1991, and in 2010 teamed up to found the conservative Daily Caller news site, which Patel still controls.
Carlson’s former executive producer at Fox, Justin Wells, will serve as Tucker Carlson Network’s president and oversee all programming.
In recent months, Carlson and Patel lined up financiers, lawyers and media strategists to work on the new company, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. 1789 Capital, an investment firm that aims to capitalize on the opportunities that it sees left open by the “wokeness” of more traditional sources of capital, recently led a $15 million seed round into Carlson and Patel’s company, with other private investors, the Journal reported.
Red Seat Ventures, a company that has helped media personalities including former Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly launch their own media businesses, is selling much of the advertising for TCN’s podcast, according to the people familiar with the matter. TCN also has an advertising deal with X, they said.
Carlson is planning to announce the launch of the new service during an interview with Kelly for her SiriusXM show Monday, the people said. (WSJ)
Recommended
Join us. https://t.co/sLkXnGKCFd pic.twitter.com/G8Fv2VVAlo— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) December 9, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member