Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal
We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on...
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance
'Diversity Hires' And Progressive Hatred Highlight Everything Wrong With Democrats
US Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution Calling for Ceasefire in Gaza
Trump Trolls Media Over Panic About His 'Dictator for a Day' Remark
Here's What Argentina's Javier Milei Did in First Act as President
The Real Dictators
Look Out: Russians Adding Technology to Their Arsenal of Terror
Deranged Democrats Claim Trump Will Be a Dictator
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened...
The Problematic Ousting of Rep. George Santos from Congress
The Frozen Chosen Got Stuck in Munich, of All Places
Why Congress Should Stay Out of the Credit Card Industry
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Unveils His Next Big Project

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 11, 2023 7:30 AM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on Saturday the launch of his own streaming service, the Tucker Carlson Network. 

“We’ve been out of work for seven or eight months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed,” Carlson said in a video announcement on X. “But actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, et cetera.

Advertisement

“And all of it has now found its way to Tuckercarlson.com,” he added. “We’re launching a brand new thing very soon. And we’d love for you to see it.”

The platform will have at least five different programs by midweek, including monologues, short videos, and interviews, The Wall Street Journal reports.  

Some material will be exclusive to subscribers for $9 per month or $72 for the year, while other ad-supported material will be open to all. 

Carlson took his show to X earlier this year, shortly after his ouster from Fox News, where his free content will reportedly continue to be posted. 

Former White House adviser Neil Patel will serve as the Tucker Carlson Network’s chief executive, the people said. Carlson and Patel were roommates at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., which they graduated from in 1991, and in 2010 teamed up to found the conservative Daily Caller news site, which Patel still controls.

Carlson’s former executive producer at Fox, Justin Wells, will serve as Tucker Carlson Network’s president and oversee all programming.

In recent months, Carlson and Patel lined up financiers, lawyers and media strategists to work on the new company, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. 1789 Capital, an investment firm that aims to capitalize on the opportunities that it sees left open by the “wokeness” of more traditional sources of capital, recently led a $15 million seed round into Carlson and Patel’s company, with other private investors, the Journal reported.

Red Seat Ventures, a company that has helped media personalities including former Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Bill O’Reilly launch their own media businesses, is selling much of the advertising for TCN’s podcast, according to the people familiar with the matter. TCN also has an advertising deal with X, they said.

Carlson is planning to announce the launch of the new service during an interview with Kelly for her SiriusXM show Monday, the people said. (WSJ)

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement
Tags: TUCKER CARLSON MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
A University Invited Dylan Mulvaney to Speak on ‘Gender Equity.’ Here’s What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman
Harvard's President Might Be Involved in a Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
We Might Have Found a School Worse Than UPenn, Harvard, and MIT on the Antisemitism Issue Matt Vespa
There Was One Major Detail Missing From the Hunter Biden Indictment Rebecca Downs
The Real Dictators Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Are Right to Be Scared of Trump’s Vengeance Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement