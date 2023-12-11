Tucker Carlson Unveils His Next Big Project

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced on Saturday the launch of his own streaming service, the Tucker Carlson Network.

“We’ve been out of work for seven or eight months now, hard to know. Time flies when you’re unemployed,” Carlson said in a video announcement on X. “But actually, we have been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now, interviews, et cetera.

“And all of it has now found its way to Tuckercarlson.com,” he added. “We’re launching a brand new thing very soon. And we’d love for you to see it.”

The platform will have at least five different programs by midweek, including monologues, short videos, and interviews, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Some material will be exclusive to subscribers for $9 per month or $72 for the year, while other ad-supported material will be open to all.

Carlson took his show to X earlier this year, shortly after his ouster from Fox News, where his free content will reportedly continue to be posted.