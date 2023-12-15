House Republicans Finally Did It
Hamas Launches Rockets at Holy Sites in Jerusalem
Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel
Biden Is Rejecting a Big Immigration Gift From Republicans
Is the Deep State Turning on Joe Biden Over His Support for Israel?
DEI Has to Die
The Internet Hasn't Forgotten About the Buffalo Bills Coach's 9/11 Trip-Up
Where Does Hamas-Sympathizing CAIR's Funding Come From? Well...
CBP Just Issued a New, Terrifying Warning to Border Agents
Alan Dershowitz Makes Curious Point About How Possible Trump Convictions Could Affect the...
Here's What Happened When a Florida School Allowed a Biological Male to Compete...
Nikki Haley Agrees to Iowa Debate
Pro-Life Dem Running for President Exposes Horror of Abortion With Prime-Time Ad
What Happens When You Refuse to Cover an Employee’s ‘Top Surgery’? This Company...
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Is Planning to Start a University in Texas

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 15, 2023 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is planning to open a university in Austin, Texas. 

According to a recent tax filing for one of his charities, The Foundation, Musk donated $100 million to open a primary and secondary school in Texas focused on STEM. Once that’s operational, the school will expand to offering higher education as well.

Advertisement

The Austin-based school plans to start small, enrolling about 50 students, but will grow with time. 

Donations and tuition will fund activities, but financial assistance will also be offered for low-income students. 

“The school does not want the inability to pay tuition or fees to be a barrier for students. Thus, if a student is admitted to the school, tuition and financial support will be provided to the extent of available resources,” the tax filing states.

According to The Foundation, the curriculum will “combine formal instruction by experienced faculty in subjects such as mathematics, science, engineering and physics, alongside hands-on learning experience including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects, and labs." 

An executive director, teachers, and administrators are currently being hired. 

While a name has not been released, in 2021 Musk joked about what he would call a university if he did create one.

Recommended

Alan Dershowitz Makes Curious Point About How Possible Trump Convictions Could Affect the 2024 Election Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

This will be the second school Musk opens. He founded the online-only Astra Nova School for students between the ages of 10 and 14.


Tags: COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alan Dershowitz Makes Curious Point About How Possible Trump Convictions Could Affect the 2024 Election Rebecca Downs
Where Does Hamas-Sympathizing CAIR's Funding Come From? Well... Spencer Brown
Here's What Happened When a Florida School Allowed a Biological Male to Compete With Girls Madeline Leesman
Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel Katie Pavlich
Hamas Launches Rockets at Holy Sites in Jerusalem Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alan Dershowitz Makes Curious Point About How Possible Trump Convictions Could Affect the 2024 Election Rebecca Downs
Advertisement