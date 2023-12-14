So, That's What a San Francisco Democrat Thinks Is Causing the City’s Homeless...
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Prote...
Why House Republicans Are Now in the 'Strongest Position' to Hold Biden Accountable
Hamas Must Not Survive
Something Satanic Is Now in the Iowa State Capitol
DEI Bites the Dust in Another Red State
San Francisco's Massive Cleanup Effort Ahead of APEC Didn't Last Long
First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White...
The View from Thailand: Trump vs. Biden
Today’s FBI: The Nation’s Top Criminal Organization
Supreme Court to Hear Case Surrounding the Abortion Pill
These States Continue to Look Good for Trump
A National Debt That Lives In Infamy
The Future of the United States Lies in the Votes of Hispanics
Tipsheet

Group of Biden Administration Staffers Conceal Their Identities as They Call for Ceasefire Outside WH

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 14, 2023 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Dozens of Biden administration staffers called for a ceasefire in Gaza during a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

While multiple reports state the individuals are political appointees and White House staffers, they concealed their identities with sunglasses, masks, and scarves.

Advertisement

Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned in October over President Biden’s handling of the war, delivered opening remarks. 

“The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we have been horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. A temporary pause to this violence was never enough. We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages,” Paul said, reports CNN. 

“The American people and respected institutions like the United Nations are pleading for a ceasefire, but this administration has yet to listen,” he added. “We demand President Biden and members of the Cabinet to speak up: Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now.”

The vigil comes as tensions within the Biden administration are growing over the president’s handling of the conflict. Last month, more than 700 staffers signed a letter asking Biden to support a ceasefire.  

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“We call on President Biden to urgently demand a ceasefire and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity, and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip,” the letter said. 

Congressional staffers also held a vigil in front of the Capitol, concealing their identities as well. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN WAR ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Here's the Hilarious Tweet That Shredded the 'Queers for Palestine' Manhattan Bridge Protest Matt Vespa
First Lady Probably Didn't Get the Response She Hoped for After Posting White House Christmas Video Leah Barkoukis
DEI Bites the Dust in Another Red State Leah Barkoukis
All I Want for Christmas Is to Be Treated Like Nikki Haley Ann Coulter
You Can Tell the Bidens Have Nothing to Hide by How They’re Hiding So Many Things Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cheer on Academia Burning Itself Down Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement