Group of Biden Administration Staffers Conceal Their Identities as They Call for Ceasefire Outside WH

Dozens of Biden administration staffers called for a ceasefire in Gaza during a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

While multiple reports state the individuals are political appointees and White House staffers, they concealed their identities with sunglasses, masks, and scarves.

Advertisement

Former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned in October over President Biden’s handling of the war, delivered opening remarks.

“The temporary ceasefire ended 13 days ago, and we have been horrified to see the full resumption of killings, displacement and bombardment of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. A temporary pause to this violence was never enough. We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages,” Paul said, reports CNN.

“The American people and respected institutions like the United Nations are pleading for a ceasefire, but this administration has yet to listen,” he added. “We demand President Biden and members of the Cabinet to speak up: Call for a permanent ceasefire, a release of all hostages and an immediate de-escalation now.”

Biden staffers demand a ceasefire in Gaza outside of the White House. pic.twitter.com/ApjNE1YqYK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2023

The vigil comes as tensions within the Biden administration are growing over the president’s handling of the conflict. Last month, more than 700 staffers signed a letter asking Biden to support a ceasefire.

“We call on President Biden to urgently demand a ceasefire and to call for de-escalation of the current conflict by securing the immediate release of the Israeli hostages and arbitrarily detained Palestinians; the restoration of water, fuel, electricity, and other basic services; and the passage of adequate humanitarian aid to the Gaza strip,” the letter said.

Congressional staffers also held a vigil in front of the Capitol, concealing their identities as well.

Our thoughts on the congressional staffers walkout for #ceasefire why are they wearing masks and sunglasses? Who paid for flowers? pic.twitter.com/qu4EpwbAI2 — Leland Vittert (@LelandVittert) November 10, 2023



