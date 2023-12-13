Biden Announces More Aid for Ukraine

With an aid package for Ukraine stalled in Congress, President Biden on Tuesday announced $200 million in pre-approved funds for the country amid its war with Russia.

“We’ll continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can, including $200 million I just approved today in critical needed equipment, additional air defense interceptors, artillery and ammunition,” Biden said during a news conference Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “But without supplemental funding, we’re rapidly coming to an end of our ability to help Ukraine respond to the urgent operational demands that it has.”

According to the Department of Defense, Biden's announcement marks the "fifty-third tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021."

"This package includes additional air defense capabilities, artillery ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia's ongoing war of aggression," the statement added. "This support has enabled Ukrainian forces to defend their sovereignty and independence. It is critical that Congress takes action soon and passes the President's national security supplemental request to ensure that Ukraine can consolidate and extend its battlefield gains."

While Zelensky tried to sway GOP lawmakers who insist on more border security before any more aid for Ukraine is approved, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio said he didn’t “think it changed the nature of the conversation here in Washington.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, for his part, said his conversation with Zelensky went well but he was skeptical of Ukraine’s ability to win.

"We need a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win," Johnson said after meeting with Zelensky. "And thus far their responses have been insufficient."