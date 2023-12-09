GOP Senator Calls for Investigation Into Chinese 'Sewage Garlic'

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Wednesday calling for an investigation into the food safety of garlic grown in Communist China.

Scott invoked the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which authorizes the agency to open an investigation to “ascertain the effect of specific imports on the national security of the United States."

Communist China has the largest market share and is No. 1 for garlic imports in the U.S., Scott said, so increased scrutiny of its growth practices is warranted.

The senator specifically cited China's alleged use of human feces to fertilize garlic, growing the vegetable in sewage, bleaching it to appear cleaner, and harvesting garlic in "abhorrent conditions often with slave labor."

“As garlic is a widely-used product for cooking and food preparation, the integrity and safety of this product are paramount to the entire population,” he said. “To maintain a strong and stable economy, domestic tranquility, a productive society, public health and our national security, we must assure quality and confidence in our food supply to all Americans and their families."

Scott said he would soon be introducing the Sewage Garlic Imports Act and the Sewage Garlic Imports Tariff Act to address these issues.

Read his full letter below: