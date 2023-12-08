Here's the List of Things Hunter Biden Bought Instead of Paying Taxes
Tipsheet

Trump Continues to Lead Biden Even With RFK Jr. Factored Into Race, Emerson Survey Finds

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 08, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Matthew Putney

A new survey shows President Donald Trump ahead of President Biden with and without independent/third-party candidates included on the ballot. 

An Emerson College survey released Friday finds Biden at 43 percent compared to Trump’s 47 percent in a hypothetical matchup, with 9 percent undecided. When Robert Kennedy Jr., Cornel West, and Jill Stein are on the ballot, Biden’s support drops to 37 percent, while Trump’s falls to 43 percent. Seven percent support Kennedy, while Stein and West only received 1 percent, and 12 percent are undecided. 

Voters are primarily concerned about the economy (38 percent), followed by "threats to the economy" (15 percent), immigration (11 percent), healthcare (9 percent), crime (7 percent), housing affordability (6 percent), and education (5 percent). 

Among voters under the age of 30, concern about the economy is even higher, at 44 percent. 

President Biden's approval rating stands at 41 percent in the December survey, with 51 percent disapproving of his job performance. Voters between the ages of 18-24, dissatisfied over his response to war in the Middle East, gave him even lower marks on this front, at 35 percent.

“An area of concern for Biden with young voters is their perception of his handling of the situation in Israel: voters under 25 are most likely to rate Biden’s handling of the situation in Israel as ‘poor’ at 44%, and are least likely to rate his handling as excellent/good at 24%,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “This compares to 34% of those 25-29 who rate his handling as excellent or good, 35% of voters in their 30s, 31% of voters in their 40s, 36% of voters in their 50s, 39% of voters in their 60s, and 38% of voters 70 and over.”

