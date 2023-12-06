TX Dem Rep Goes on Unhinged Rant Against Red States
Tipsheet

Democrat Congresswoman Doxxed Three Times for Condemning Hamas' Use of Rape as Weapon of War

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 06, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan says she was doxed three times for speaking out against Hamas’ rape of Israeli women. 

“The very first week of this attack after Hamas, I condemned the raping of women and said that no one could condone it, and Palestinian men went after me — called me a liar, demanded I retracted it. I got doxxed over the subject,” Dingell told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “I have spent the last seven weeks researching the raping of women that has occurred in the Mideast. It is outrageous. I condemn it.”

The congresswoman said she was stunned to be getting such “vicious” attacks over her comments, including from women. 

Even still, she refuses to retract her statements. 

“All it did was make me angrier,” she said. “Rape is a tool of war. It is violence that should be exercised against no woman — any woman: a Jewish woman, an Arab woman, a white woman, a Black woman, and I unequivocally stand against it.”

The Democrat said she planned to speak to her colleague, Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, who faced backlash from the left and right over her recent comments on CNN when asked about the mass rape of Israeli women. While the progressive called Hamas' sexual violence against women "horrific," she followed up by saying “we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians.”  

“I’m going to talk to Pramila. I have a call into her … I’m going to just speak for myself on this subject, and I’m raw on this subject because of the hate that I have had directed at me for speaking the truth,” Dingell said. “I will speak the truth, and I don’t care who it is. But rape is an act of violence and it becomes too often a tool in any act of war, and as women everywhere, we must stand up for women everywhere.”

