Senior Hamas Official Says Something Bigger Than Oct. 7 Is Coming Soon

In a recent interview with a Lebanese media outlet, a senior Hamas official claimed an attack much larger than what the world witnessed against Israel on Oct. 7 is coming in the near future.

"You said that if the Israelis would make new arrests, after all the prisoners are released from [Israeli] prisons, you would carry out another operation,” the interviewer said to Hamas political bureau member Osama Hamdan. “So can you promise another October 7?"

"I can promise that a war of liberation is coming, not just another October 7,” he responded, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

When pressed about this “war of liberation’s” time frame, Hamdan said he does not think it’s “far off.”

In the same interview, Hamdan expressed no regret for the Oct. 7 attack in which Hamas terrorists killed at least 1,200 Israelis, injured thousands more, raped scores of women, and kidnapped some 240 people.

Interviewer: "If you could go back in time to October 6, would you still do what you did on October 7?" Osama Hamdan: "Why would some people assume that we would go back on our acts of resistance?" Interviewer: "So you have no regrets?" Hamdan: "Regret for shattering an entire division of the occupation army?"